Opinion | Secondary education minors do not receive the credit they deserve

By Luke Olley

All too often, education students are depicted as having easy classes full of coloring assignments and reading children’s books. While it is true that our classes may not be as intellectually demanding as other majors, we are preparing for a career full of challenges.

We have to meet educational standards set by politicians who know nothing about teaching. We have to individually tailor instruction to students with specific needs, along with teaching the general population for moderate to low pay. And to be honest, I’m okay with that. That is what I signed up for, and I cannot wait to teach.

But, what is not okay, is the unfair time commitment leveled on education students. Right off the bat, my secondary education minor is 40 credits, only a few credits smaller than my English major, yet it does not qualify as one. Within the elementary education major and secondary education minor there are many one-and two-credit classes, which almost guarantees that education students will take 18 credits nearly every semester.

On top of that, many of these classes meet at night, which often impedes on athletics or other extracurricular activities. I do concede that plenty of other majors and minors require night classes and full semesters.

However, what is unique to the education department is the amount of experiential learning that its students engage in. Along with a full schedule, homework and studying, education students are often required to do field experience in a classroom on their own time, and for zero academic credit. These field experiences often range from ten to 20 hours to even a full week of service hours.

Twenty hours of fieldwork is the same amount of time spent in a one-or two-credit class, yet we receive none. Additionally, these experiences often need to be completed in St. Cloud, as well as during normal school hours. This makes it exceptionally hard to meet these requirements when we are all so busy with a full class schedule of our own. It is even more difficult to balance this with a student employment as well.

Then, come senior year, we have our biggest field experience of them all: student teaching. Student teaching is a 16 week haul that often occurs in the final semester of college. Along with exceeding the

normal time spent in class in an 18 credit semester, student teachers are strongly encouraged to forgo extracurricular activities and student employment to focus on such a strenuous task.

Long story short, education students are expected to take the maximum amount of credits per semester, engage in fieldwork that is time wiseincredibly hard to complete, forgo student employment and important

extracurriculars, all for zero credit or monetary compensation.

This opinion is not mine alone, either. More and more students have dropped education since my first year; I am now one of six in my English pedagogy class.

This opinion article is not a tirade against the department; the education professors are extremely passionate about their work, dedicated to their students, and fantastic at their job.

I am not even against the field experiences, as they are necessary and vital for teacher education. My only complaint is that the time committed by education students is disproportional to the amount of credit they receive.

This is the opinion of Luke Olley, SJU junior