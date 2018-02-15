Opinion | Modern art is a disgrace to the artists of the past

By Andrew Ellingson

[email protected]

Modern art is straight-up rubbish. It’s bloody nonsense. Sure it allows an artist to fulfill his or her purpose, whether that delivers a message, creates controversy or what have you. But sadly, the skill has largely vanished and with it, the honest appreciation of art as a whole.

Earlier this year, I was walking through Alcuin Library—what a wonderful work of architecture—and I saw a few undeserving, rather unfitting works of art. This kind of acceptance of mediocrity in our environment promotes settling for anything less than our highest aspirations.

Every morning, I write down five things I appreciate in a notebook, and the only reason I can think of for writing down those paintings and ones like them, is that Webster Dictionary will have perfect images for drug-addled, visually impaired, Picasso-style-mannerist-like paintings. I jest.

Most mainstream music is also trash. It’s the kind of trash that wasn’t good enough to be recycled. The kind, like packaging and bubble wrap that you tear away to get to what you paid for.

For me, mainstream music includes modern pop, rap, hip-hop, country and anything else that’s relatively new. Most of today’s popular music artists aren’t distinguished instrumentalists, but solely singers.

Talented bands are becoming more scarce. This may be because the industry isn’t one searching for quality music, but rather for profit.

Comedic virtuoso Bo Burnham demonstrates his deep understanding of modern pop love songs in his satiric song “Repeat Stuff” when he sings, “America says we love a chorus. But don’t get complicated and bore us. Though meaning might be missing. We need to know the words after just one listen. So, repeat stuff.”

The purpose of a song is to deliver a message. Messages come in many forms. We need to recognize the difference between a handwritten love note and a Snap to our significant other during our early morning class.

I’m not rejecting all modern art and music. Some rare pieces and tunes jet from the mainstream and they are good. They show skill, meaningful storylines and purpose.

However, the majority are hastily produced and we, the public, accept them without a second thought.

Feedback is crucial. Art historian Anne D’Alleva says, “If you want to know a culture’s ‘truths,’ then look at its art.” If this is the case, and our truths indeed reflect our reality, then our culture is based on Fordism, which is good for the economy but bad for music.

I’m not here to say a certain taste is superior to another, even though some are. I’m more concerned with the change art creates when it comes to culture.

Today we see anything called “art” and are fed processed recordings instead of authentic music. This shift in mainstream music and modern art is just one way our lives are becoming less authentic, caring and

achievement-oriented, which in turn makes them more fake, apathetic and complacent.

The power of art and music is real. We need to appreciate talent and hard work when we witness it.

Doing this will bind our communities and help us to have sincere interactions and relationships, which is what we need.

This is the opinion of Andrew Ellingson, SJU sophomore