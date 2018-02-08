Opinion | Local caucuses and elections are vital to create vibrant democracy

By Mackenzie Kuhl

This past Tuesday, Feb 7, I attended a local caucus and cast my ballot for gubernatorial preference. Sounds all political and scary, right? Well, even as a political science major, I admit I had to think about what exactly “gubernatorial” meant. If you’re wondering what gubernatorial means, it’s having anything to do with the governor, similar to the term presidential. It is a little embarrassing to admit, but ultimately, I showed up.

While there was moderate student attendance, I knew there should and could be more.

I know as students we are always pushed and pulled to go to more events and be more involved, but primaries and caucuses require very infrequent attendance.

When I got to the caucus, I realized I had no idea who the candidates were or what they stood for. However, I did not let this deter me as we did some candidate recon prior to the actual voting.

At the caucus, I did not speak much or do anything special in particular, but instead listened to and absorbed the action going on around me.

I get it: people have things to do—we have homework to do, the Bachelor to watch and a million other things fighting for our attention. But these caucuses are the few chances you get to shut off twitter, step away from Facebook posts and remember that this is an opportunity to use your voice.

Your opinion matters. These events are more than a time to cast a vote; they are a chance to navigate through the political chaos that engulfs our world today.

The political agenda discussed there can and will affect how we live—even in our campus bubbles.

Participation is most importantly about showing up and being mentally present.

In last week’s opinion section, Brendan Klein wrote an opinion piece “Are you ready to stop and care?,” about this very topic: caring—a scary word in our society today. Caring usually means being vulnerable to some extent—one of the scariest, yet most rewarding and even attractive things we can do.

Own your unglamorous jcivic life as a busy, under informed college student. Participate.

Many, many people fought for this right not so many years ago. Do them the honor of showing up for 45 minutes as they consistently showed up for far longer.

This is the opinion of Mackenzie Kuhl, CSB junior