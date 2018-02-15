Opinion | ‘I’d do anything to get onto the ice’

By Alexandria Daggett

Hockey provides endless benefits for players, allowing people of all ages to come together, mess around with some buddies and let off steam. As a lifelong player, lacking the time and ability to play on the CSB hockey team, I have sorely missed the sport I have loved so much. I have consistently sought a way to play hockey in my three and a half years at CSB/SJU but have always come up short. This fall, when I heard of the SJU intramural hockey league, I jumped at the opportunity to play.

I connected with some Johnnies who said they’d be happy to put me on their team. When we didn’t seem to be making any headway, I reached out to the SJU Athletic Department to ask for a pathway to play.

I was told the primary reason I could not join the Johnnies on the ice was the lack of a separate locker room. Having played my entire life, this didn’t seem an adequate response.

I would be more than happy to change in a hallway, in a bathroom, even to show up to the rink with my equipment already on.

I’d do anything to get onto the ice.

When I countered this reasoning, I received the response “Hockey is an all-male offering we are two separate schools with two separate Intramural departments and a long history of all male sports.”

Two separate schools, but we preach one student body and pridefully sell that to incoming students. Two separate intramural departments, but CSB simply doesn’t have the student interest or ability to offer a women’s intramural league; SJU has “a long history of all male sports,” yet happily offers multiple co-ed intramural sports including dodgeball, sand volleyball, kickball and soccer, to name a few.

I was told I couldn’t play hockey because I am female. Apparently, I pay my tuition to the wrong half of CSB/SJU.

I’m upset, appalled and infuriated with the inadequate response from SJU.

With the support of some CSB administrators, I asked SJU for an exception to be made so I could play intramural hockey the spring of my senior year.

After ten days of hearing nothing and plenty of time for multiple intramural games to pass, I received another frustrating email telling me that “the league will remain an SJU only league. The teams are put together by friends that want to play together. They don’t care to add additional players.”

Thank you for that completely insulting and insufficient response. My original intent was to play with friends who offered to add me to their roster.

I am hurt and heartbroken. I have seen an ugly side of St. John’s University and its athletic department. I have seen a disappointing side of some Johnnies who were unwilling to stand as advocates of my membership on their team.

Despite this, I’ve had incredible support from other Bennies, Johnnies and administration who have encouraged me in my petition to play hockey. I have been touched by the reactions of real friends who were quick to invite me to play with them. Bennies and Johnnies, it is the responsibility of us all to dismantle this ridiculous prohibition of women in sports.

Hopefully, someday Bennies can join the prestigious ranks of intramural athletes on the ice.

This is the opinion of Alexandria Daggett, CSB senior