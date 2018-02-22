Opinion | Charismatic celebrities not fit to serve as president

By Adam Schwartz

Recently there has been a movement for the Democrats to nominate Oprah to be a presidential candidate in the 2020 election. Now, I love Oprah, and I think she is a wonderful person, but her being a presidentialcandidate in 2020 would be a joke to the office.

Oprah has the same amount of political experience as our current president and she has about the same fleshed out policy ideas that Trump has. To make her a serious candidate would undermine our nation. It would show that all it takes to become the leader of our country is not sound policy ideas, nor would it take a vast experience in political institutions to understand how they work.

Instead, it would show that all it takes to be our leader is to have a “name” and a charismatic personality, which are not and will never be substitutions for genuine policy ideas.

For the most part, this theory that Oprah will even run is merely speculation and not taken seriously by most major pundits, but it is still troubling that it would continue to be a substantiated rumor. If enough people do call on her to run and she heeds their call, it is very possible she could round up enough support to win a nomination and who knows after that.

I would call on all people taking the idea of Oprah running seriously to think about the ramifications that would truly What difference is there between Trump and Oprah besides their obvious on the surface differences in opinions? Both have never held office, never truly gotten involved in politics in any serious manner, never put forth any serious proposals on any hot-button issue in our country and both made their fame off of being a charismatic personality on TV.

What kind of message would that send to the world if we elected two celebrities as our nation’s leader? What other nation has seriously considered naming their celebrities their nation’s leader? None have. And do you know why? It’s because there should be a difference between a leader whose every decision must be taken with extreme caution and a celebrity whose opinions are very possibly well-informed, but who don’t need to have the same kind of foresight that a great leader needs to.

Again, this is not an indictment of those who want Oprah to run, nor Oprah herself, but it is a reminder that just because you agree with a charismatic celebrity, doesn’t mean they should be in charge of a country.

There is much more to being a great leader than just being able to rally people, as we have seen with Mr. Trump.

It takes a sound political knowledge that neither Trump nor Oprah have shown any indication of having.

This is the opinion of Adam Schwartz, SJU sophomore