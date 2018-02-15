Opinion | Abortion debate shows Democrats’ hypocrisy

By Ryan Reiter

[email protected]

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Senate failed to pass a bill regarding late-term abortions. Under the bill, the legal age of a fetus to be aborted would be set at 20 weeks under federal law.

This bill was filibustered by Democrats, and the Republicans could not get enough votes in the Senate to override the filibuster. This ban would have been a huge step in the pro-life direction, as any limitation on abortion is a win for them. And of course it is unconstitutional for a complete ban on abortion nowadays due to the Roe v. Wade decision, so pro-lifers have to take advantage of any opportunity they are presented with, even if it isn’t everything they want.

For those of us who don’t know the specifics of a 20-week old fetus, here is where this failed bill could have stopped abortions. A 20-week old fetus looks just like a baby, only in a smaller form. It has a heartbeat, a full set of organs, developed arms and fingers, developed legs and toes, is covered in hair and exhibits movements that are felt by its mother. Not to mention, the fetus also has pain receptors and nerve tracts.

This means that the fetus is fully able to feel pain, making abortions at this point in the timeline that much more inhumane and disgusting.

What I am trying to say is that this fetus is alive, and it is a life that deserves a chance.

So many states have their abortion regulation dates between 22 and 26 weeks and there are several states out there that have zero specific laws regarding points in which women are not allowed to abort. This means that very late-term abortions, when the baby is almost fully formed and has a nearly 100 percent chance of survival out of the womb, do happen and that is even more sickening.

I find it very disturbing that Democrats continue to fight against late-term abortion regulation.

I’ve noticed that Democrats really like pulling statistics out about other countries and how much greater they are than the United States. Well how about this stat: we are one of only seven countries in the entire world that allow unrestricted abortions after 20 weeks.

Another aspect of the Democrats’ hypocrisy is their tireless defense of the ‘Dreamers,’ or illegal Mexican immigrants who were brought here as children through no fault of their own. They claim that Dreamers have the right to live in the United States and fulfill their dreams and tear apart anyone who disagrees with them, calling them racist white supremacists that hate minorities.

So now I ask this: What about the dreamers in the wombs of countless women all over the United States? And we aren’t talking about deportation; we are talking about the senseless killing of innocent life.

As much as Democrats don’t want to acknowledge it, babies are dreamers too.

This is the opinion of Ryan Reiter, SJU junior