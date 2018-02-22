Opinion | A defense of modern art and a critque of modern culture

By Michael Schocker

Last week’s opinion piece “Modern art is a disgrace to the artists of the past” struck a chord with me.

In it, the honorable gentleman emphasized that most relatively new art is “straight-up rubbish” and “bloody nonsense.” In light of some of the artistic disasters that are undeservedly sold for ludicrous amounts of money, who hasn’t shared these sentiments in the past to at least some degree? However, I would like to address my issue while not becoming too reactionary and thereby making sweeping generalizations on such a wide subject.

I would like to start by declaring myself a hopeless antiquarian and general oddball. I love old books. I love old music. On the other hand, it is important to understand that past masterpieces are products of their times. Michelangelo, Handel and the works of other creative geniuses resulted from the power structure and spirits of their respective eras. They serve to influence and instruct, but they cannot be replicated in a society different from that which impacted the soul of the original artist.

Arnold Schoenberg (1874-1951) is a composer that comes to mind. Having mastered the classical style, he ventured into creating hyper-modern atonal works which are still regarded with contempt by some in the classical music community to this day. But what would have been the point in creating more replicas of Beethoven’s work? It had already been done before. We are neither being disgraceful nor disrespectful towards

previous generations by accepting innovation and evolution.

While it is easy for us to romanticize the past, we should also keep in mind how past artist’s contemporaries viewed them as well. During his career, Mozart was criticized for his works being too superfluous and having too many notes. Some of his fellow musicians believed him to be demon-possessed at times.

In the 1960s (basically the stone age for our generation), many people hated the pop music of The Beatles with the same ferocity that we mock Justin Bieber and One Direction with.

It is healthy for us to recognize the intrinsic value that rock, rap, country, pop and other genres have in expressing human experiences. All these genres offer possibilities of feeling and expression that people in our era can relate to. Sure, they’ll never possess the depth and virtuosity of a Rachmaninoff piano concerto, but they’re not supposed to.

We shouldn’t be swift to condemn modernity and romanticize the past, but we ought to be proactive in maintaining the quality of art for our posterity to enjoy.

While I may be critical of the original article’s broad generalizations, I must strongly agree with his assessment of the role profit-seeking has been playing in the degeneration of art to a noticeable degree.

Andrew Ellingson’s description of “Fordism” is highly accurate. We should note that this Fordism was not created in a vacuum. The loss of genuine artistic soul mainly occurs through the cancers of materialism, nihilism and commercialism. These forces won’t only reduce the quality of art, but our lives and civilization as well.

I disgress from my ramblings. I believe this is an extremely important dialogue for us to be having and I am grateful it got brought up in the first place. Be conscious and active while

listening to your music.