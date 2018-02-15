Nordic skiing wraps up season

By Matt Captain

One would think that the cold temperatures this year in Minnesota would have facilitated a successful winter for sports teams. However, this is not the mindset of the CSB/SJU Nordic Ski team.

Although the cold has been effective in keeping what little snow has fallen, the snow accumulations have been less than ideal.

“Our sport is dependent on a substantial amount of snow. The lack of snow this season has affected our ability to ski on the trails in the Abbey Arboretum, our typical place of training,” senior captain Eleanor Babcock said via email. “A few of our races have been affected by the lack of snow as well, many of our races have been shortened or cancelled as a result of no snow.”

Despite the struggles with the lack of snow, the team’s spirit is still strong. They embrace the conditions, and love being out on the trails racing.

“We are still able to make the best of every race and each day of training with a positive attitude,” Babcock said.

With the luxury of the Old Entrance Road, which runs in front of the St. John’s Prep School, and many lakes on campus groomed, the skiers have been able to practice here on campus.

The Nordic ski team consists of about 25 members and have had many competitions already this year.

This season they have raced distances ranging from five kilometers to 55 kilometers.

Ion Senchea coaches the team in technique and endurance. Senchea was an Olympic biathlete for Romania in the 1970s.

“We are very fortunate to have a coach who is so dedicated to our team and the sport of skiing. Ion is the most positive, passionate coach we could ask for,” Babcock said. “He is very dedicated to each and every one of us as skiers and cares so much for Nordic skiing as a sport. Ion comes to many of our races.”

One of the skiers’ favorite experiences this season was their Thanksgiving Break trip to West Yellowstone in Montana. The skiers spent a week in the park.

“The trails are surrounded by Lodge Pole Pine trees and they open up here and there to reveal beautiful views of the mountains,” Babcock said. “We are also able to ski into Yellowstone National Park for parts of the trip. It is a great way for us to get a head start on training for the season and bond as a team.”

The final race of the season is the American Birkiebiner, a 50 kilometer skate race or a 55 kilometer classic race, which finishes in Hayward, Wis.

The American Birkiebiner is next weekend starting on Feb. 24 and encompasses over 10,500 skiers with age groups ranging from high schoolers to adults.