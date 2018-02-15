Newest addition to the Star Wars Saga

By Mikolaj Puszcza-Szydlowski

The latest installment of the Star Wars saga begins several seconds before the last film has ended; right off the viewers are witnessing a narrative technique straight out of these never-ending, multilayered television productions, that is today associated with the term ‘saga’ itself.

What viewers notice right away, is how almost peacefully and predictably structured the plots of the films are, at least compared to the original productions from the 1970s and 1980s: judging from our perspective, the predecessors were carving a way for what was to come, both in terms of plot and technique. The Force Awakens (2015) was a story of origin, the way that New Hope (1977) and Phantom Menace (1999) were. The Last Jedi, as a second installment of the third trilogy seems to be a vehicle filled with battles, a transition like Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Attack of the Clones (2002). I wonder that with such legacy, if it is increasingly difficult for the producers to come up with something new.

Serving the expectations of the saga, The Last Jedi does quite well. There are a few surprises here and there, although the role of these is increasingly being taken by cameos of characters from the older films.

Another feature of the film and a treat for presumably the youngest fans, are the missions the characters undergo. The entire plot is like a video game, with episodic chapters, very often standing in for different genres. The film also has little quirks, like wondrous species of fantastical creatures that occupy the universe of Star Wars. Many will also appreciate the new films’ pushing of female characters further into the foreground.

One can imagine an alternate solution to the continuation of the series, that would no doubt please the longtime, die-hard fans. That of course is the one of making the stories and content way more grown up, dark and experimental. That would no doubt live up to the sentiments to those who claim that their lives were shaped by the saga, with all its accompanying book series, graphic novels, video games, board games, roleplaying games, action figures and other wonders of mass culture. But then, what is really there to miss?