From shipwreck to sustaining relationship

By Steph Haeg

[email protected]

If someone was to go looking through old yearbooks for CSB and SJU, you might come across something very interesting, tucked between the sports teams and the posture contests.

Among the faces of the past students, scattered in among students from towns like Melrose, St. Cloud and Elrosa, were several students from the Bahamas, going back almost as far as the yearbooks themselves. These students from the Bahamas were among the first black students at CSB/SJU, far away from home. Even today, there are students on both campuses who hail from these islands. So for Black History Month, I chose to tackle this question: how did Bahamian students hear about CSB/SJU, and when did they start coming to CSB/SJU?

The answer I’ve found might be mostly anecdotal, but it’s a good story nonetheless.

In 1892, as the story goes, Fr. Chrysostom Schreiner, a former professor and Vice President of SJU was shipwrecked on a voyage from San Salvador to Nassau. Chrysostom had been on his way there to set up a mission in the Bahamas, on orders from the Archbishop of New York. He vowed to devote the rest of his life building the Catholic community if he survived the voyage, and, when he survived, he set about doing just that. Later, in the 1920s, Chrysostom would encourage three young Bahamian Catholics to go to the United States. Their names were Saudi Baker, Useph Baker and Etienne Dupuch.

The Benedictine Community in Nassau was known as St. Augustine’s Priory of the Order of St. Benedict and was what was known as a “dependent priory” of St. John’s. A dependent priory meant that the founding monks would be from the St. John’s monastery, known as the “mother house,” and that the Abbot of St. John’s would retain ultimate authority over matters at St. Augustine’s.

In 1973, the Bahamas became independent from the United Kingdom, and this opened a new chapter in the relationship with St. Augustine’s and the local Benedictine Community. The Bahamas was faced with a shortage of teachers, and they turned to the Benedictine Community, particularly to CSB/SJU, to assist them in that.

To provide for the need, CSB/SJU set up a satellite campus in the Bahamas, where the students would be registered to their corresponding campus but would remain in the Bahamas. Faculty members from Minnesota went down to the Bahamas to teach, often during the summers or during “J-Term,” a now defunct practice where students would take one class for the month of January, instead of their traditional class schedules.

Many other Bahamian students would travel to Minnesota themselves to complete their degrees here, a practice which, as mentioned earlier, would continue to this day. These students made up a large portion of the early black community on campus, with many of the members of the Organization of Afro-American Students (OAAS), as mentioned in my first Black History Month article. Being from their ranks and their

presence remains a vital part of the student body.