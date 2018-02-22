SJU finishes in third place, improves from last year

By Brandon Spratt

St. John’s swim and dive team claimed a dramatic third place finish at the 2018 conference championship as they finished less than ten points ahead of Carleton and St. Olaf.

St. Thomas won its fourth straight MIAC title with 908 points and Gustavus came in second with 759.5 points as both teams lapped the field. The Johnnies emerged from the mid-pack to claim third.

“Usually it doesn’t happen that way,” junior freestyler Jacob Upton said. “As a team we did a lot better than I thought we would’ve.”

The team improved a spot over last year’s finish, but the 398-point total was the team’s fewest since 2008 when they took fifth. The Johnnies sealed third place when they finished third in the 400-meter freestyle relay last Saturday.

“That was probably the most exciting point of the season,” first-year backstroker Mitchell Dockendorf said.

Dockendorf won eight races at six different meets this season, but mono sidelined him for five weeks starting in mid-January. He swam the maximum seven events in his return to competition at the MIAC championships.

“With mono you have to worry about your spleen,” Dockendorf said. “I was unable to do flip-turns and starts for so long.”

Dockendorf did not win any events in his return, but he did have five top four finishes over the three-day competition. In the 200-meter individual medley, he finished eighth, but his time in the final was three seconds slower than his preliminary time.

“I didn’t have the best mindset,” Dockendorf said. “During the race I couldn’t kick it into another gear.”

The three-day format of the competition leads to fatigue for many of the swimmers.

“More mental than physical,” Dockendorf said. “You know you can swim fast you just have to want to swim fast.”

The Johnnies 400-meter medley relay team, including Dockendorf and Upton, finished third via promotion after the St. Thomas team was disqualified.

“It was pretty exciting for us because top three gets medals,” Upton said. Dockendorf stressed the team atmosphere that carried SJU to its third place finish.

“There is a great team aspect in the sport and I love that,” Dockendorf said.

The Johnnies do not practice with the St. Ben’s team, but at meets, they function as one team.

“At meets we all sit together,” Upton said. “It’s pretty fun to be one team and sit together even though we are technically separate teams. I’d say some of my best friends are some of the Bennies on the swim team.”