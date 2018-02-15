Extending the Link travels to India

Extending the Link, a student-run organization on campus, filmed their 11th annual documentary over winter break. The topic of this year’s film is water and its connection to humanity. Six group members traveled with a faculty advisor to India to interview water activists from non-governmental organizations. Currently, the documentary is in the developing phase. Members are putting together interviews and determining how each character contribution fits together. The completed film will premiere on April 19 in the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater.

FEATURE PHOTO COURTESY OF MAGGIE GRUNOW