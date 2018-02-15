Europe trip the highlight of rocky season

By Megan Dierberger

As its final face-off is just around the corner, CSB hockey is attempting to tackle its rocky season with a solid win.

The St. Ben’s hockey team is capping off its season with a 2-19-2 overall record, 1-14-1 conference.

Senior captain Brigette Miller remains upbeat even though her final season as a collegiate athlete did not go as planned. Miller is leading her team with 17 points, making this her best individual season yet.

Despite the ups and downs, the team’s chemistry remains constant.

“It hasn’t been our best season [as a team], but we have such a great team and we have so much fun together that we enjoy getting out on the ice together every day,” Miller said. “We work hard and play every game through.”

The team’s two wins were against Bethel 3-2 and Northland College 4-3, while they tied St. Olaf 3-3.

The CSB team was able to celebrate mid-season with a trip to Europe.

“If you ask anyone on our team, the highlight of the season was going to Europe over Christmas break,” Miller said.

They flew into Stockholm, Sweden on Dec. 27 and visited the city for several days. The icing on the cake in Sweden was facing two Sweden hockey teams on an outside rink. It was by far everyone’s favorite part of the trip.

Although the team did not win a game while in Europe, they focused more on the bonding experience rather than making it all about the game series.

“Our team definitely grew way closer during the trip. It was so much fun,” Miller said.

The team spent a lot of time on water, ice or ocean.

After relishing in Sweden, CSB took an overnight cruise ship to Helsinki, Finland. They stayed in Finland for a night, and took another cruise ship to Estonia and toured, and took the boat back to Helsinki.

After the hockey games, it was time for the players to fully enjoy Europe.

“We spent New Year’s Eve in Helsinki, as it was their 100th year celebration,” Miller said. “The streets were packed, it was super cool.”

The CSB hockey team’s trip gives its athletes an opportunity to see the world if they do not study abroad.

“The hockey season is split down the middle of both semesters,” Miller said. “It’s really hard to choose to do a study abroad for a lot of people.”

The team will not advance to MIAC Championships, as only the top five teams advance to the playoffs. CSB hockey wraps up its season this Friday, Feb. 13 and 14 against Gustavus in St. Cloud.