CSB walks away with many individual lifetime bests

The College of St. Benedict swim and dive team finished in sixth place at the MIAC championships to wrap up its 2017-18 season.

CSB finished behind St. Kate’s with a final score of 342.5. St. Thomas claimed the MIAC Championship Title with 867 points.

The MIAC Championships were Feb. 15-17.

The MIAC team was hand-picked by Head Coach Dan Eckberg and Assistant Coach Jon Hazen. Seventeen swimmers and three divers are able to compete in the championship.

The non-MIAC team wrapped up its season at the St. Thomas Conference Invite on Feb. 2-3.

The three-day meet consists of preliminaries in the morning and finals in the evening, which means an exhausting and action-packed several days for the swimmers and divers.

“We took a lot of naps,” Mokharty said, laughing. “But the vibe is so intense that you thrive off of other teams screaming and off of everyone dropping so much time.”

“It’s so contagious to see your teammates get lifetime and personal records,” Mokharty said.

Mokharty and junior captain Ashley Groebner secured spots in the top-ten of CSB history for the 100 freestyle.

Groebner finished tenth in the B finals in 2:27.64, the sixth-best time in school history and Mokharty placed 14th in 2:30.27, the eighth-best time in CSB history.

Lauren Noel, freestyle senior captain, wrapped up her season with a lifetime best of 57.08, earning her 23rd place in the 100 Yard Freestyle on Saturday night.

“I think I ended it [her swimming career] on a high note. I had a life-time best and after competing for 13 years, that is pretty rare,” Noel said. “So that was a good feeling.”

Noel was named to the All-MIAC Sportsmanship Team. The captain is all about the team aspect in swimming.

“We are very good at coming together as a team,” Noel said. “We have relays but as swimming is more of an individual sport, I think we are still able to work as a team at practice every day and support each other.”

Along with working together, both CSB and SJU teams consider themselves one solid team, despite the difference in team names.

“I’m going to miss a lot of the Johnnie seniors. I think we are one team, especially at meets, but its strange, we don’t practice together,” Mokharty said.

The 400 freestyle relay team became the 10th best time in CSB history with 3:39.01. The relay team of senior Kristina Rudin, sophomore Meghan Kratz, junior Maddie Kinney and firstyear Claudia Mahoney snagged sixth place at the MIAC Championships.

Maggie Pomerenke, sophomore diver, gave CSB its best finish on Saturday night, finishing fifth in the one-meter (11-dive) finals.

Pomerenke holds the school record with 423.5 points for the one-meter board dive that she completed in the 2016-17 season.

Although Pomerenke had an impressive finish, she is not satisfied.

“Diving can be a lot of getting in your own head,” Pomerenke said. “But that’s when it’s helpful to have teammates and coaches to tell you, ‘you can do it.’”