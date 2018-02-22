CSB hoops shoot for long playoff run

By Kayla Albers

[email protected]

The St. Ben’s basketball team played a big game last Saturday against St. Thomas and just fell short, losing 67-64 to finish second in the MIAC conference.

The team finished its regular season 22-3 overall and 16-2 in the MIAC, which is the best conference finish since the 2009-10 season.

The team now heads to the MIAC playoffs and plays its first game on Thursday at home against Gustavus.

“There is a possibility to make it to the NCAA tournament, but we need our focus to be 100 percent on Thursday’s game in order to make that possibility a reality,” senior forward Chelsey Guetter said.

A win in its game on Thursday would result in playing for the MIAC playoff championship on Saturday. Ultimately, the NCAA tournament selects 64 teams.

“Our immediate goal is to be successful on Thursday in the semi-finals,” Head Basketball Coach Mike Durbin said. “Of course we hope that the NCAA Selection Committee will believe we have done enough to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in a week.”

CSB has many season highlights, including a home win against Gustavus that got the team the second seed in the MIAC playoffs and a comeback win against Bethel.

“Starting basketball in October, we were all very unsure of where this team would lead us, or what our record would be,” sophomore guard Sidney Schiffler said. “Now, after beating some top competitors in the past years, it truly shows that we do deserve to be standing where we are.”

Overall, the team has depth and some very talented players to make for a successful team this year.

“Our team defense, overall player depth, and the urgency we have played with in every game have been our strengths,” Durbin said. “We are individually and collectively competitive enough to believe we can comeback if we are behind and to play with anyone on our schedule.”

However, it does not go unsaid that whether on or off the court, the team has some serious dynamics this season.

“This year’s team is one of the best teams I’ve played with in my basketball career. Everyone comes to practice ready to get better, but when you’re playing hard and getting better, there’s always room for a little fun,” Guetter said.

“Being a part of such a close knit basketball team really reflects the whole CSB athletics concept,” Schiffler said. “Each team cheers on the others. There is so much support within the CSB athletic teams and that is what I love about this school.”

The CSB basketball team will play its first playoff game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 in Claire Lynch Hall against Gustavus.

Results from Thursday’s game were not available in time for press.

Visit csbsjurecord.com on Friday morning for an updated version of this article.

FEATURED PHOTO COURTESY OF CSB ATHLETIC MEDIA RELATIONS