Opinion | Abortion debate shows Republicans’ hypocrisy

By Samuel Butterfass

[email protected]

This opinion is in response to Mr. Reiter’s piece that was published last week, titled “Abortion debate shows Democrats’ hypocrisy.”

The argument the writer has presented is dumbfoundingly illogical and I will explain how I arrive at this conclusion.

First, I will present the issues that I take with the writer’s argument as fairly as I can and then I will endeavor to explain why his argument is not only blatantly false but ironically backwards as well.

The first issue I take with the writer’s piece is his definition of DACA recipients. He defines them as “illegal Mexican immigrants who were brought here as children.”The writer might be surprised to find out that all recipients of DACA are not Mexican, but this generalization does not surprise me.

Secondly, throughout his piece, the writer continuously tries to conflate “babies” with “fetuses” which, unfortunately for his argument, are not one and the same. Fetuses aren’t people. Fetuses are not even

babies. That’s why we call them fetuses.

On the assumption that fetuses are people, the writer says that because Democrats filibustered a restriction to late-term abortion, but also support protections for DACA recipients, they are therefore hypocrites. I find this unconvincing.

The last issue that I take with the writer’s argument is how he confuses his own personal opinion with determining morality (or what can be considered right or wrong).

The writer describes late-term abortion as “disgusting.”

In response to this, I’ll just quote the Big Lebowski. “Well, that’s just like your opinion, man.”

How much value one chooses to assign to an unborn fetus is completely up to the discretion of that person, but the fact remains that fetuses are simply not people.

While the writer may think that late-term abortion is disgusting, it does not make the matter morally wrong or right, like the writer appears to think.

So, all of this said, the writer’s argument having been parsed, I will present several questions to get my point across.

Why is the party that runs on limited government and fewer regulations seeking to regulate the choices that its female constituents make in privacy with their doctors?

Why is the party that claims to respect law and order still trying to restrict Americans’ access to an abortion and subverts a Supreme Court decision?

Why do “pro-life” Republican congressmen and women, with their legislation, appear to value fetuses more than actual, breathing people living prosperous, productive lives inside the United States at this very

moment, undocumented through no fault of their own?

In my view, it is because this party does not unequivocally care about life. Its goals are arbitrary, and not based in an affinity for life or quality of life.This is where the hypocrisy lies.

The writer writes, “what I’m trying to say is that this fetus is alive, and it is a life that deserves a chance.”

How ironic. If only the writer felt as strongly about recipients of DACA as he does about fetuses, then I may be able to take his argument a little more seriously.

In closing, I will say that if the writer is so vehemently opposed to late-term abortion, I would prescribe him to avoid getting one.

This is the opinion of Samuel Butterfass, SJU junior