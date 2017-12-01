Basketball team finishes games with 3 players

The Record Staff

Hockey fans are used to seeing five-on-three player advantages, but many basketball fans saw it for the first time last Saturday Nov. 25.

No. 14 Minnesota defeated No. 25 Alabama 89-83 in the Barclays Center Classic in Brooklyn, NY. In the second half, the officials ejected the entire Alabama bench for leaving the bench to join an altercation. This left Alabama with only the five players remaining on the court.

Shortly after, Alabama lost another player who fouled out and with 10:17 remaining, John Petty sprained his ankle.

Alabama went on to play the rest of the game with just three players.

The announcers speculated that Alabama coach Avery Johnson might forfeit to protect his remaining players, but Alabama showed no quit.

The Crimson Tide turned a 14-point deficit at the time of the injury to a six-point defeat by outscoring Minnesota 30-22 with three players on the court.

Alabama’s highly recruited freshman guard Collin Sexton had 40 points in the game.

Sexton inhaled oxygen on the bench during timeouts to try to stay in the game.