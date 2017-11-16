Winter sports begin 2017-2018 season

The Record Staff

CSB basketball

The CSB basketball team was voted fourth in the 2017 Preseason Coaches’ Poll. They competed in the MIAC tournament making it to the semi-finals when they fell to St. Thomas 52-75.

The team returns two All-MIAC seniors Niki Fokken and Chelsey Guetter. Fokken finished the year with 50 blocks and was second on the team in scoring and rebounding. Gutter led the team in scoring and rebounding averaging 10 points a game.

This year, the team has added 10 first-year players to their roster. They begin their season with the Quinlivan & Hughes Tip-Off Tournment at CSB on Nov. 17-18. CSB takes on Univeristy of Minnesota Morris and University of Wisconsin La-Crosse. They begin MIAC play on Dec. 2 against Bethel.

SJU hockey

St. John’s hockey is off to a hot start with a record of 5-1. Currently, sophomore Brady Heppner leads the team with three goals and six assists. Also with six assists on the team is sophomore Kyle Wagner.

Between the pipes for the Johnnies has been a battle so far this year. Both sophomore Andrew Lindgren and first-year Mac Berglove have three games under their belt. On Nov. 11 the team was handed their first loss of the season against Hamline University. The team fell 2-5, the last goal being an empty net goal.

The team returns to the ice on Nov. 17 in Northfield against St. Olaf. St. John’s is currently ranked No. 15 in the nation in the D3hockey.com poll after they got off to their 4-0 start for the first time in over ten years for the program.

SJU basketball

SJU basketball was in the headlines last week when they were predicted to win the MIAC based on the preseason poll. The Johnnies made it to the MIAC championshp last year but fell to Bethel 75-79.

The Johnnies were also in the headlines as junior guard David Stokman was named a D3hoop.com preseason All-American. Last year, Stokman recorded 81 three-pointers in a single season.

The team also returns seniors Garrett Goetz, John Oliver, Patrick Strom, Brent Hentges and Tyler Weiss who all played pivitol roles for the Johnnies last season.

The team starts off the year with a non-conference match-up against the College of St. Scholastica on Nov. 17. The Johnnies’ chase for the MIAC title begins on Dec. 2 against Bethel.

CSB hockey

The CSB hockey team is off to an 0-4 start overall. Their record includes two non-conference losses to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Concordia University (Wis.). When MIAC play began CSB was swept by Hamline University in two games on Nov. 9-10. Hamline is predicted to be one of the top teams in the conference this year.

Senior Brigette Miller and first-year Riley Schneider both have one goal for CSB. In goal, junior Julia Carle has made 111 saves and given up 18 goals in three starts. First-year Kailee Medved has 38 saves and given up five goals in one start and appeared in two games.

CSB takes on St. Olaf college on Nov. 17 in St. Cloud. With an interim head coach, the CSB hockey team is looking for the first MIAC win of the season.

