Reader Letter | Being pro-choice does not mean pro-abortion

Dear Editor,

While I was reading the Editorial section from the Oct. 27 edition of The Record, I was deeply disturbed by the words written by Ms. Diana McCarney in response to Ms. Faye Williams letter.

One thing I want to point out early is that not all students who attend CSB/SJU choose our institutions based on the Benedictine values. Around 45 percent of students who attend CSB/SJU are not Catholic and many of a student’s values come from cultural, nurture/nature aspects from their childhood or adolescent years.

With that, I am pro-choice. I do not believe women take abortion lightly and choose to abort unless it’s necessary for the well-being of the mother and the fetus. It is completely incorrect to assume that those who are pro-choice are also pro-abortion and it is also uncalled for to associate a Neo-Nazi or KKK club with being pro-choice.

Ms. McCarney stated that “a campus is no more required to fund a pro-choice/pro-abortion than to support a KKK or Neo-Nazi club.” Racism has nothing to do with topic at hand and is inappropriate. In a study from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in South Carolina, an estimated 32,101 women who are raped each year become pregnant with their attacker’s child. Ms. McCarney, how dare we make decisions for those victim?

I stand by the Benedictine values we have here on our campuses, but I also stand by the way I was raised and the right we have in making decisions for our bodies.

Sincerely,

Madelyn Zinken ’19

CSB junior