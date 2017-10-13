Cooking with Kainz: A “souper” good meal for a cold, fall day

By Taylor Kainz

Soup’s on. As the chill of the wind ushers us into our apartments and dorms, it’s nice to come home to a room smelling of herbs and vegetables. These delicious soups are sure to warm you up and put a smile on your face—and they’re also large enough to share, so your roommates will be happy with you too.

Crock Pot French Onion Soup

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter

3 cups thinly sliced yellow onions

2 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1-quart beef bouillon or brown stock

4 to 6 slices of French bread, toasted

1 cup shredded Swiss or

Mozzarella cheese (or combination)

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

1. Melt butter in a pot on the stove top.

2. Add onions and sauté until golden brown.

3. Stir in flour, sugar, and salt.

4. Move ingredients to Crock Pot. Heat the base and add bouillon/stock. Stir well.

5. Cover and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or high for 2 to 4 hours.

6. Before serving, remove cover and top with French bread and cheese.

7. Place the Crock Pot insert under the broiler

(without covering) until cheese is melted and browned.

Taco Soup



Ingredients

1 pound ground beef or turkey

1 large onion

1 package taco seasoning

1 package dry ranch mix

3 cans of any kind beans (navy, kidney, black)

1 can whole kernel corn

1 can Rotel

1 can diced or stewed tomatoes.

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients in a large pot.

2. Heat until simmering.

3. Bring temperature back to

medium heat.

4. Optional: top with tortilla chips, sliced avocado, sour cream and/or shredded cheese.

5. Serve.

Chicken Gnocchi Soup



Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small onion, diced

3 stalks celery, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, shredded

1 pound cooked, cubed chicken breast (easily done if rotisserie chicken is used)

4 cups chicken broth

1 (16 ounce) package mini potato gnocchi

6 ounces baby spinach leaves

1 tablespoon cornstarch (optional)

2 tablesppons cold water (optional)

2 cups half-and-half cream

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Directions

1. Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat.

2. Cook onion, celery, garlic and carrots in the hot oil until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes.

3. Stir in chicken and chicken broth. Bring to a

simmer.

4. Stir gnocchi in the simmering soup and cook until they begin to float, 3 to 4 minutes.

5. Stir in spinach and cook until wilted, about 3 additional minutes.

6. Whisk corn starch into cold water until smooth.

7. Stir corn starch mixture and half-and-half into

simmering soup.

8. Cook until soup thickens slightly, about 5

minutes. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

Traditional Chili

Ingredients

2 pounds ground beef hamburger

2 cans kidney beans

2 cans tomatoes, diced

1 can tomato soup

1 large onion, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons chili powder

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients in a large pot (optional addition: 1/2 green pepper).

2. Cook until simmer.

3. Bring temperature back to

medium heat.