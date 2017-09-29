Monthly sustainability film showings get the “green” light

By John Nguyen

Bennies and Johnnies now have an opportunity to see sustainability in a new way.

The Sustainability Film Series is a monthly showing of films and documentaries covering a wide variety of topics in the field of sustainability sponsored by the CSB/SJU Offices of Sustainability. Once a month from 7-9 p.m., students can watch films and take part in an ongoing discussion about sustainability.

The film series is new to the CSB/SJU campuses. The St. John’s Sustainability

Fellow, Pearce Jensen, hopes that there can be more from the event series.

“I hope to educate students in different mediums other than tabling,” Jensen said. “We are testing it this semester and hopeful to do it next semester.”

After each film showing, a discussion follows which generates conversation and answers questions of those who attend.

“You can connect more with people that way, rather than to point them in the

direction [of a website],” Jensen said.

The Sustainability Film Series debuted at SJU in Pellegrene Auditorium on Sept. 12 with the documentary “This Changes Everything.” The 2015 film incorporates a mixture of eight different stories that give brief summaries of several environmental activists around the world.

Many students who attended the event appreciated what the Offices of

Sustainability are doing.

“This film series is a great way of educating students,” CSB junior Victoria Dironca said. “I hope this awareness will lead to more sustainable actions on the campus level and eventually on a larger scale.”

For the rest of the 2017 fall semester, three more films will be shown. On Oct. 12 “Awake, a Dream from Standing Rock” will be shown in Upper Gorecki to cover the story of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota and the U.S. government’s plan to construct the Dakota Access Pipeline.

On Nov. 6 in the Art Center at SJU, the most recent documentary from Extending the Link, “Luen Hai: Coding the Connection,” will be presented as a part of the Offices’ Sustainability Week. “Luen Hai” tackles the topic of electronic waste.

Finally, the last film will be “The True Cost,” which will be shown in Upper Gorecki at CSB regarding the fashion industry. The documentary focuses on many aspects of the industry from the production of clothes to its effects on the environment such as pollution and contamination.