Cooking with Kainz: Recipes that will take your leftovers from drab to fab

By Taylor Kainz • [email protected]

As we are nearing the end of the semester, most of us are trying to cut down on making any more trips to the grocery store. However, most of us are sick and tired of eating PB&J and a cup of soup for every meal. Here are some recipes to take the mundane out of the leftover boxes of pasta, packets of ramen and stranded bags of vegetables hiding away in the back of the freezer.

Chicken Fried Rice

Ingredients:

1/4 cup olive oil

4 cups cold, cooked rice

1 to 1 1/2 cups cooked chicken, chopped

1 cup mixed frozen vegetables (peas, carrots, and corn)

4 scallions, sliced

1/2 cup chicken broth

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

1/2 tsp honey

1/4 tsp black pepper

Directions:

1. In a large skillet over high heat, heat oil until shimmering. Add rice and cook, stirring, breaking up any clumps. You want to “fry” each grain in the oil so that it’s its own separate entity, about five

minutes.

2. Add chicken, vegetables and scallions, stir for 2 minutes.

3. Add broth, soy sauce, sesame oil, honey and

pepper. Stir for 1 more minute. Cover and cook

another minute or so.

4. Serve.

Two Bean Harvest Chili

Ingredients:

2 tsp vegetable oil

1 large onion finely chopped

2 cups carrots, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, chopped

Salt

1 cup spinach

1 tbsp salt-free chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp dried oregano

1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes

2 cans (15 ounces each) beans, suggested types are black beans and pink beans, rinsed and drained

¼ cup sour cream

Directions:

1. In 6 quart saucepot, heat oil on medium. Add onion, carrots, garlic and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cook 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally or until golden and tender.

2. Add spinach and ¼ teaspoon salt and cook 1 to 2

minutes, stirring. Stir in chili powder, cumin and

oregano and cook 1 minute.

3. Mix in tomatoes and beans. Simmer 10 minutes,

stirring occasionally. Divide among 4 bowls; top with sour cream.

Veggie Ramen

Ingredients:

1 pack ramen noodles with flavor packet

1 large egg

½ to 1 cup (preference) Frozen vegetables

Directions:

1. Bring 2 ½ cups of water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add the noodles and frozen vegetables and cook for 2 minutes. Add the flavor packet, stir and continue to cook for another 30 seconds.

2. Remove the pan from the heat and carefully add the egg. Do not stir; pull the noodles over the egg and let sit for one minute to poach.

3. Carefully transfer everything to a serving bowl.

4. Eat up

All photos courtesy of Creative Commons