Studio One continues literary tradition

By Sean Kelly – [email protected]

The 42nd edition of Studio One, CSB/SJU’s literary and visual art journal, was released Friday, April 28.

Within the pages of this year’s issue lies an interview with Fanny Howe, a notable American poet who won the Ruth Lilly poetry prize, as well as submissions from people in the CSB/SJU community and around the world. While this year’s issue includes visual art that makes up most of the publication, there are still numerous poems and one short story.

The short story, written by Junior Yariset Rodriguez, won the Warner-Berger Memorial Prize for Best Original Work of Fiction. This $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a CSB student every year and the winner is always featured in Studio One.

Studio One was founded in 1976 and has become one of the longest running student literary journals in the nation. The publication accepts only original and unpublished works. While many of the featured works are from CSB/SJU students, there is work in this year’s journal from submitted by someone from India.

“We are really lucky,” Co-Editor-in-Chief William Harren said. “As volatile as they [literary journals] are they are still really important for cultural development and trend setting in the literary world in giving writers who maybe would never otherwise have a voice a home.”

The editorial staff for Studio One ranges throughout the year from about six to eight members. The two Co-Editor-in-Chiefs, Harren and Lucas Giese, are both seniors. While Studio One has two faculty advisers to help guide the process, the students are given authority to make most of the editorial decisions.

“We make ourselves available to editors, but we also want them to feel very autonomous in the process because it is such good experience for them to navigate. So they have set up their bylaws and… they have established how the process works.” Rachel Marston, assistant professor of English and advisor for Studio One said.

While Studio One has been operating on campus for decades, it continues a storied tradition that has been present in the Benedictine tradition for centuries.

“We have such a strong tradition of literary arts here, too,” Marston said. “The monastic communities have been so involved in the preservation of the book and the importance of the written word. In a really broad way, Studio One continues that mission.”

Studio One continues the mission of the monastic community, but with this issue, they also strive to continue their own mission, written by their founder, Clare Rossini.

“Art is the life current of the community,” Rossini said (from the Studio One website). “It is a source of pleasure and pride for us; it unites us with our human predecessors and successors. Art is no luxury; it is a vital human activity.”

Feature photo courtesy of Studio One