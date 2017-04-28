Debate of the Week: Star Wars v. Star Trek

By Richard Swanson – [email protected]

Star Wars is better than Star Trek in every possible way.

It is important to know that the Star Wars saga has collected a total of seven Academy Awards (while Star Trek has none). The American Film Institute rates Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope as the 11th greatest film of all time–no Star Trek film is featured on the list. Also, the fact that John Williams score is rated the best movie film score of all time (American Film Institute).

The most recent addition into the Star Trek franchise, titled Star Trek: Beyond, was a near flop at the box office and now a fourth installment into the series is uncertain to be produced.

Meanwhile Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens was not only the highest grossing movie of 2015, but is currently the third highest grossing movie of all time. Guaranteeing a slated set of films in which fans will see a new Star Wars movie every year from now until what seems like the end of time—so much for brevity is the soul of wit, am I right.

The Star Wars story was written based on the psychological underpinnings (as taken from the works of Joseph Campbell) that appear in all human cultures. It took a visionary from Modesto, California (George Lucas) to take audiences back A Long Time Ago, In A Galaxy Far Far Away and it was there that we found humanity.

May the force be with you all.

This is the opinion of Richard Swanson, SJU sophomore

By Cassidy Pelkey – [email protected] Star Trek, when it first entered the television scene, was revolutionary. It was the first major television show to include a woman and people of color as part of the primary cast and the first major television show to air an interracial kiss. It was also the only television show during the Cold War to include a Russian as a member of the “good people” group. Star Wars, on the other hand, blatantly objectifies women. Star Trek, to make it even better, is set in a post-world-war future, in which humans on Earth have managed to reconcile their differences and create a unified and accepting society. This future embodies a theme of hope that is difficult to find in most shows. Star Trek exemplifies that there is still potential in the human race to transcend the diversities that tend to divide us, while also showing that people have both good and bad co-mingled within them. Meanwhile, Star Wars focuses almost exclusively on the deep divide between good and evil. Anchored in hope, equality and justice, the main themes of Star Trek, as well as the socially

accepting values it portrays make it an exceptional show that is clearly superior to Star Wars.

This is the opinion of Cassidy Pelkey, CSB sophomore