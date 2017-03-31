Reader’s Letter: Misleading tuition graphic in last week’s edition

Dear Editor,

In your most recent publication concerning the tuition increase for both campuses next year, the research and statistical data was correct, but the image representing how much each individual on a specific campus will pay next year was incorrect because it was misleading.

Having taken quite a few mathematics classes, specifically statistical ones, one of the first things you learn is to not make a misrepresented graph or image because of its consequences. If there is one, it often results in poor and incorrect conclusions in terms of the data given. Your most recent issue did this, unfortunately. Specifically, there were two tremendous money stacks that covered much of the front page comparing tuition costs between CSB and SJU. The difference between the two campuses in tuition is only $120, but your image puts that as a difference of two additional layers of money. These questions lead many people, with cursory glances, to believe that the difference in tuition is smaller, or in this case, larger, than it truly is.

I am sure that such a prestigious newspaper such as yourself accurately reported the data. However, the misrepresented image is a cause for concern. The media remains a source for accurate and proper presentation of facts, even if a certain someone calls facts from news sources that he doesn’t like “fake news.” Thus, I hope that in your future publications, graphical images are considered carefully before being placed in the paper, especially ones that are the centerpiece of your front page.

Sincerely,

Ben Pults ‘20

SJU first-year