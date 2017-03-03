Opinion: “Virgin” sign was hateful and beneath the CSB/SJU community

By Sophi Gorman – [email protected]

I was extremely disappointed when I saw Johnnies holding a sign that had “we hate virgins” written on it at the Bethel/St. John’s basketball game.

Like any other student, I love to have fun and cheer on the Johnnies. I understand that this poster may be perceived as humorous, especially during a high-intensity game. However, this poster crossed a line.

Hate towards any group of individuals is not acceptable, let alone not appropriate to put on a poster. Poking fun at Bethel for their religious tradition is particularly illogical, considering our own Catholic roots we are so proud of at CSB/SJU.

This poster is not just about a lack of political correctness; it’s a clear example of rape culture — showing hate and angst toward’s those who do not engage in sexual activity. To me, this poster sheds light to a larger issue on campus — judging each other, especially women, based on their sexual behaviors and belittling each other to our sexual experiences, or lack thereof.

I sincerely wish this was an isolated incident, but unfortunately I have heard chants and seen social media posts with a similar message. For example, I once heard at a party, “HEY LESBIANS AND VIRGINS… THANKS FOR NOTHING” (homophobic language is never appropriate either).

In addition, I know many instances when women have been shamed on this campus after sexual encounters. How do women win at CSB/SJU? Our Johnnies hold signs saying that they hate virgins, but also simultaneously “slut shame” our women? Why would our women feel comfortable engaging in

consensual sexual behavior on campus? Or why would our women feel confident in their choice to remain abstinent? We are shamed no matter what we do — this environment is toxic.

I am not asking my peers to refrain from having fun or telling jokes. In this particular instance, I am asking my peers to think before they speak and write. Language matters and this type of behavior creates a

negative reputation for the school and a hateful environment for us all. In a broader sense, please help create an environment in which all people are respected. Everyone deserves to feel safe and

comfortable at CSB/SJU.

This is the opinion of Sophi Gorman, CSB senior