Opinion: SAMSAK offers multiple opportunities to leave legacy behind

As seniors with only a short time until we graduate from CSB/SJU, we begin to realize the many memories we have had during our four years here.

A senior tradition is SAMSAK, which begins 40 days before commencement. A major part of this tradition is to come together as a class to not only reminisce about the past four years, but to also celebrate our many achievements together.

Being in community with one another, celebrating all we have accomplished over the past four years and having fun are all very important. What is even more important, is that our actions during these last days are a true reflection of what it means to be Bennies and Johnnies of the class of 2017.

Four short years ago, we entered this community and officially became Bennies and Johnnies. Overjoyed, we struck up a conversation with a random student on The Link. Overconfident, we wanted to think that we looked like seniors but walked around campus with our lanyard swinging from our necks. Overeager, we probably joined too many clubs and intramurals.

However, from the moment we entered this community, our actions began to not only represent ourselves, but each person that has ever been a part of the CSB/SJU community.

As Presidents of the CSB and SJU Senate’s we want our class to celebrate all we have achieved. What we have all accomplished over the past four years is incredible. We have made memories, initiated changes, created new events, made new friends, seen new places and so much more.

We ask that as you celebrate, you remember what the foundational quality of being a Bennie and a Johnnie is: respect. Respecting one another in all aspects is vital to upholding the incredible legacy we have built over the past four years.

As we move into the next 40 days that will lead us to the end of our undergraduate college journey, let’s leave a legacy that is known for respecting one another. Let us be known as a class that models the Benedictine values in all that we do. Moreover, let us be a class that looks out for each other.

Seniors, the clock is ticking. It is dismaying how quickly 40 days will go by. But if we use these days to cherish the memories we have made while also sticking true to what it means to be a Bennie and Johnnie, we will sit at commencement, look back on our undergraduate career and realize the enormous impact we had on the CSB and SJU communities.

Thank you for being our classmates, role models and friends. We are honored to be a part of the legacy of the class of 2017.

This is the opinion of Elizabeth Erickson and Ramond Mitchell, CSB and SJU seniors