Opinion: Richest cabinet in history creates economic kleptocracy

This is a reoccurring column from a few select writers that will feature issues that pertain to CSB/SJU such as religion, race, gender and politics

By Nathan Williams – [email protected]

President Donald Trump has an extensive network of advisers and operates one of the richest cabinets in American history. His cabinet, per CBS News, has a net worth of approximately $14 billion. This statistic, at a base level, does not mean anything. Penalizing people for being rich is not the purpose of this column. Instead, based on the cabinet roles and previous positions of the people occupying these roles, I will argue why the Trump administration is an economic kleptocracy.

Kleptocracy, as defined by Merriam-Webster Dictionary, is “government by those who seek chiefly position and personal gain at the expense of the governed.”

This seems like a heavy accusation to level against the President and those around him, but with rampant conflicts of interest and the confluence of business and government, an environment conducive to kleptocrats was formed.

The first cabinet member that will be analyzed is Steve Mnuchin. This name does not sound familiar to most, but he occupies the role of Treasury Secretary, a prominent role within the cabinet. According to the United States Treasury Website, the job of this department is “to encourage global economic growth, raise standards of living and, to the extent possible, predict and prevent economic and financial crises.” The conflict that exists between the current Treasury Secretary and this mission is his previous job title.

Before accepting this role as Treasury Secretary, Mnuchin served as a Goldman Sachs banker. Goldman Sachs admitted to defrauding investors with mortgage backed securities, playing a major role in the market crash of 2007 and was forced to pay upwards of five billion dollars in restitution. Why would someone who wants to “predict and prevent economic and financial crises” appoint someone who has a murky history with protecting people from a fiscal perspective? Someone who advocates for bank deregulation?

The only explanation is maximization of profits for large banks, who have shown their propensity to maximize profits against the well-being of borrowers. Conscientiously repealing legislation to maximize profits for those in the banking sector, including Trump’s friends and family, while potentially damaging those who have loans or mortgages constitutes an economic kleptocracy.

The economic kleptocracy continues in the nomination of Carl Icahn as Special Adviser on Regulation, a job that requires no confirmation hearing. Icahn has been attempting to reform the regulations surrounding the mixing of ethanol into gasoline. This may seem strange, but owning approximately 82 percent of CVR Energy and profiting $455 million from the regulation change makes perfect business sense.

The people inside this administration are clearly using their highly-coveted roles to make immense amounts of money by deregulating and creating larger loopholes, allowing corporate cronyism to make money for themselves and for others.

The people with whom Trump has surrounded himself make an economic kleptocracy. These people actively promote their profits before the well-being of the consumer, and this needs to end.

These examples are only a smaller segment of a larger problem, one that needs to be changed to protect the consumers and the democracy that America espouses.

This is the opinion of Nathan Williams, SJU sophomore