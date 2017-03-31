Opinion: Constant reminders of differences distract from similarity

By Nick Swanson – [email protected]

Race, gender and socioeconomic status have engulfed most of our conversations as students. The underlying theme I have heard on the campus of CSB/SJU is that we must understand privilege. Whether it is differences in our skin tones, gender identity or socioeconomic status, we seem to concentrate on those issues in our discussions.

We do indeed have these deep, ridged gaps as a society which has promulgated our divided. We have grown so used to being told we are different. As students, our inquiry of thought is limited and preserved if we do not reach out and become curious. It is often an odious discussion to have, but if we become peevish and do not reach out for fear of speaking, or starting a conversation, our inquiry of thought will never be expanded.

We will never be able to understand why we are the way we are or who we are as a people if we cannot understand each other.

The arm of empathy will not allow us to flourish if we do not have conversations that start a spark. It is a sobering thought that so many people in our school, state or country feel less because of who they are, what they are or where they come from.

I believe it is our duty as students to address these gaps on campus. What better place to act, to lead, than an institution devoted to learning.

Being a leader is not someone who takes a back seat to the issues of a generation, but someone who acts. As Margaret Mead once stated, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

We have an opportunity to gain an education that will enable us to do such good, to become percipient leaders in the classroom and in the world to spread our knowledge and wisdom.

Recognizing that there are differences among us is the first step to building a bridge between people who are different. It is from there we can learn, experience and try to understand people who are different. I think too often we focus on the differences between us rather than what is common. I believe when we have fundamental human interactions between us it enables us to see into the other person, that we are not that

different from each other.

To me, it seems that most people want the same thing: respect. We all want a sense that we can hold our head high and not have a feeling of despair.

We are not Black Bennies/Johnnies. We are not White Bennies/Johnnies. We are not Hispanic Bennies/Johnnies,.We are not gay or straight Bennies/ Johnnies. We are not rich/poor Bennies/Johnnies. We are Bennies/Johnnies. And until we come to that realization, we will never be able to bridge the gap at our school and further into our society.

We must, as a people, embrace the phrase above the Supreme Court building, “Equal Justice Under Law.” Never forget that. We are not there yet, but I believe in the promise of America. Thus, we must continue to strive for equality.

The struggle continues.

This is the opinion of Nick Swanson, SJU first-year