Debate of the Week: On vs. off-campus living

By Miranda Olson

At the end of my sophomore year I found out that I had been approved to live off campus for junior year. Let me tell you, I was ecstatic; I could have my own room, only have to share a shower with a couple other people and most of all I was super excited to save some money, because let’s be honest, we all could save a few hundred bucks.

But at the beginning of my junior year, I started to realize that all of the on-campus things I had taken for granted were not available off campus, at least not for free. All of a sudden I had to pay for WiFi, laundry, electricity— and it started adding up.

It’s not to say that having to pay bills is a part of growing up and teaches you responsibility. I was just thrown into it, and when I thought I was saving money by living off campus, the cost ended up almost adding up to the same amount to live on campus.

Plus, there is a reason why we are required to live on-campus for all four years, and although the biggest reason might be to make sure the college keeps making money, there is a method to the madness. Living on campus keeps you connected.

There are a lot of reasons why I could say living on campus is better. Living off campus can be fun, unless you are only living with people on the same schedule as you, it gets complicated. School should come first, but when you’re picking your roommates (regardless of off or on-campus) you may forget to really look at what kind of person they are. Bills will add up, things will break and there is no campus maintenance you can call to help.

Overall, living on campus gives you accessibility to resources you wouldn’t expect to take for granted, until they’re gone. I’ll never regret moving back on campus second semester junior year because the off-campus life was not at all what it had been cracked up to be.

This is the opinion of Miranda Olson, CSB senior