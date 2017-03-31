CSB/SJU Senate Updates: 3/31/17

By Katarina Podewils – [email protected]
On March 29 2017, the CSB Senate came to order and discussed a variety of topics.
President Elizabeth Erickson called the SBS to order prior to roll call, opening reflections, approval of the minutes and approval of the agenda.
Yooree Park, a CSB senior and international student who will be participating in the National Association of Foreign Student Advisers (NAFSA) Conference post graduation, requested $350 be allocated toward her registration fee. The motion was passed.
Health Advocates requested $1,500 to assist in financing the Wellness Fest occurring Wednesday, April 5 in Upper Gorecki. The interdisciplinary event hopes to promote campus wide health education to students and community member. The motion to fund the Wellness Fest was granted.
In the open forum, Glen Werner, a 1993 Bennie alumnae and current CSB Athletic Director, spoke out about residential life in downtown St. Joseph.
Werner encouraged a peaceful existence in town in regards to current property damage and noise pollution, especially during weekend evenings. The SBS thanked Werner for bringing this to its attention and responded in sympathy.
President Erickson and Vice President Kaitlyn Ludlow encouraged other senators to continue to promote the CSB Senate to Bennies in regards to upcoming elections. The senate discussed having an effective transition for new senators replacing the 12 free spots that graduating seniors will be leaving open.
The next meeting of the SBS will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 in Gorecki 120.
By Gabe Hance
The SJU senate met in Brother Willie’s Pub at 9:20 p.m. Monday. Reflection Action Dialogue (RAD) approached the senate asking for $272 worth of funds for travel expenses to an annual peace conference at the University of Notre Dame led by students from Catholic colleges nationwide.
RAD needed to apply to attend the conference in April and cited how going to the conference would encourage more students to participate in RAD. The funds requested were unanimously passed 19-0-0.
Next, Men’s Development Institute called for $300 from the senate to purchase food, prizes and a professional photographer for a CSB campus-wide game of capture-the-flag in junction with Joint Events Council (JEC). The event will promote child abuse awareness in the United States. MDI member Taylor Kallsen noted that the perpetrators of child abuse are predominantly men and it is men’s responsibility to end child abuse.
Several senators questioned the use of the professional photographer, but MDI’s public relations director Darragh Cutter defended the use of the professional photographer saying they would promote MDI’s largest event of the school year and their photos will be used throughout April to further foster National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Kallsen and Cutter’s efforts were fully rewarded, as the senate allocated $300 with a unanimous vote 19-0-0.
Lastly, Relay for Life approached the senate asking for $200 to offset costs for food and prizes for their annual relay event for the American Cancer Society. Each event is 6-24 hours in length and each team is asked to have a member on the track at all times to signify that cancer never sleeps. The relay will take place on April 1 at CSB. Relay of Life’s allocation was struck down 6-13-0 and will be reviewed by JEC.
The next meeting will take place at 9:20 p.m. on Monday, April 3 in Brother Willie’s Pub.