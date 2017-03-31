CSB/SJU Senate Updates: 3/31/17

By Katarina Podewils – [email protected]

On March 29 2017, the CSB Senate came to order and discussed a variety of topics.

President Elizabeth Erickson called the SBS to order prior to roll call, opening reflections, approval of the minutes and approval of the agenda.

Yooree Park, a CSB senior and international student who will be participating in the National Association of Foreign Student Advisers (NAFSA) Conference post graduation, requested $350 be allocated toward her registration fee. The motion was passed.

Health Advocates requested $1,500 to assist in financing the Wellness Fest occurring Wednesday, April 5 in Upper Gorecki. The interdisciplinary event hopes to promote campus wide health education to students and community member. The motion to fund the Wellness Fest was granted.

In the open forum, Glen Werner, a 1993 Bennie alumnae and current CSB Athletic Director, spoke out about residential life in downtown St. Joseph.

Werner encouraged a peaceful existence in town in regards to current property damage and noise pollution, especially during weekend evenings. The SBS thanked Werner for bringing this to its attention and responded in sympathy.

President Erickson and Vice President Kaitlyn Ludlow encouraged other senators to continue to promote the CSB Senate to Bennies in regards to upcoming elections. The senate discussed having an effective transition for new senators replacing the 12 free spots that graduating seniors will be leaving open.

The next meeting of the SBS will be at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 in Gorecki 120.