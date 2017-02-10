Sports Opinion: Greatest Super Bowl yet will be impossible to beat

By Tyler Rieck – trieck001@csbsju.edu

I just want to start this off by saying: Super Bowl LI was the greatest Super Bowl of all time, and it will be hard to beat in the future. Regardless of what you think about the New England Patriots, love or hate, you have to admit Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are arguably the best of all time at their respective positions. Their ability to come back without apparent panic is commendable.

With facts taken from Ty Schalter of FiveThirtyEight, in “About Those Falcons Play Calls,” the Falcons had a 99.6 percent chance of winning with nine minutes and forty seconds remaining in the game, at a 28-12 score.

Just this fact alone points out an incredible thing: Tom Brady illustrated one of the most impressive comebacks in NFL history, and certainly the best comeback in Super Bowl history.

The largest Super Bowl comeback in history before last Sunday was only 10 points; the amount of confidence required to take charge of a football game where you are down by 25 points is tremendous.

Considering Tom Brady’s poor play in the first three quarters, (270 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception) compared to how he usually plays, the fact that this ended as even a close game, regardless of the final result, is truly shocking.

With the controversial events going on around campus and in our country, the Super Bowl was a great way for many of us to come together for an enjoyable time to share in a common interest.

The Super Bowl is an important event in our society. It brings people together to talk about sports and culture, and also draws attention to current problems, which are all necessary to acknowledge. In a time where many people are divided or feel attacked and unsafe for different reasons, finding ways to remain a close community is important.

I know that when I watch sports games, unless I have a team I would usually cheer for, I just hope for a good game to watch. The Super Bowl didn’t seem to be up to this task at first, until the massive comeback in the second half.

And hey, if you didn’t want the Patriots to win, you can’t deny the fact that this game was fun to watch, even if you planned to tune in just for Lady Gaga and the commercials.

This is the opinion of Tyler Rieck, SJU first-year