Senate Updates: 2/3/2017

St. Ben’s Senate Update

By Lydia Glen – ljglen@csbsju.edu

At the beginning of the St. Ben’s Senate meeting on Feb. 1, opening reflections were shared before moving on to the agenda.

The first presentation was given by several students asking for support for Refugee Awareness week, Feb. 6-11.

During the week, there would be an Extending The Link (ETL) documentary about southern Asian refugees, letter writing to refugees on both campuses, a joint Cultural Affairs Board and Campus Ministry slam poetry night on Wednesday in O’Connell’s and a Saturday performance from Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars.

The performance would be $5 for students and an FAE. The senate approved the request for aid in advertising.

The next presentation was from several students asking for financial aid in the creation of Johnnie-Bennie Intercampus Cycling.

The program would provide bikes in areas more convenient to students and the bikes would be able to track location and usage through Bluetooth.

Bikes could be left on either campus, and there would be additional locking hubs to accommodate the movement of bikes.

The motion was tabled until the joint CSB/SJU Senate Meeting.

$375 was allocated to supplement money that funded feminine products in public spaces on both campuses.

The next meeting of the CSB Senate will be 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 in Upper Gorecki.

St. John’s Senate Update

By Matthew Tschida – mrtschida@csbsju.edu

At the beginning of the SJU Senate meeting on Jan. 30, Doug Klunk, Director for Sexton Dining Services, discussed the retirement of Tom Herges. Herges has been a long time employee for Sexton as the Commons Manager.

Next, the Cultural Affairs Board presented on their upcoming Refugee Awareness week, from Feb. 6-11. The week will include multiple events to educate the general public about the refugee situation and the recent executive order that has halted immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The events will range from a prayer service led by a member of the Muslim community to a performance by Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars, a refugee performing arts group.

The Senate unanimously allotted $500 to pay for the first 100 students that purchase their tickets to Sierra Leone’s Refugee All Stars.

Lastly, an SJU student brought attention to the American flag located across from the Palestra in the back of Mary lot.

The student noted how the flag was “tattered and worn” and asked the Senate to consider replacing it or at least bring it to the attention of the school.

President Ramond Mitchell made note of the complaint and stated he would contact someone regarding the issue.

The next Senate meeting will be held at 9:20 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6 in Brother Willie’s Pub.