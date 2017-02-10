Reader’s Letter: Speaking through experience

Dear Editor,

The political turmoil on and off campus and the recent Op Ed battles of pro-life vs. pro-choice is leaving many raging, raw and run-down. I applade those fighting the good fight to connect and converse, and I sympathize with those needing to withhold and withdrawl from both the pain or exhaustion of this seemingly endless battle of ideals.

I want to present to CSB/SJU a new strategy. One that takes no conversing, only listening. One that does not look to changing minds with rhetoric, stats and protests, but opening hearts with real life stories. This strategy will even land you a date for the rapidly approaching V-Day.

I present a strategy of vaginas.

On Valentine’s Day, 13 Bennies will take the stage to speak about the revolution of bodies, women’s bodies, women’s vaginas. Watch us perform the collection of interviews from Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues, a collection by a diverse range of women from sweet old ladies to sex workers to rape survivors to young refugees. These stories do not bother about the political nature of body politics but force you to confront the social stigma and complexities of our awe inspiring bodies.

While discomfort arises around female anatomy, the demand that vaginas be brought to the forefront of Valentine’s is far from radical and not even a recent event.

Women have been proclaiming about p—s in this V-Day movement before many of us students were birthed out of vaginas; all in the hopes of uniting a global solidarity to first understand and then end violence against women.

We can only connect and be vulnerable with others when we are kinder to the most desperate parts of ourselves—so put down your posters, get over your political ideas, step out of your comfort zone and join our vaginal revolution of love.

Sincerely,

Malia Carson ’17, CSB senior