Our View: The editors’ romance tips

“Our view” is prepared by the Executive board and should be considered the institutional voice of The Record

Megan Flynn, Editor-in-Chief – m1flynn@csbsju.edu

Hope Mueller, Managing Editor – hpmueller@csbsju.edu

Ellen Bartyzal, Managing Editor – eabartyzal@csbsju.edu

Brendan Klein, Opinion/Editorial Editor – bdklein@csbsju.edu

Love is like the flu. It is spreading around campus faster than the basketball jerseys and sweaters fad.

With the warm weather approaching and the scent of the green grass returning to the air, it’s easy to fall into spring’s breezy trance. Our hearts are fated to reflect the nature around us. They sing and they melt.

And so, for those of you who find yourself singing and melting for that special someone, we present you with several humorous tips for attaining the adoration of your beloved in honor of Valentine’s Day this week. Our level of love expertise is minimal, but we hope you’ll enjoy them nevertheless.

Tip #1: Dad jokes. Every third sentence out of your mouth should be one.

By being obnoxiously corny you can remind your special someone of their soon to-be 2nd favorite supplier of humor (no one can compare to a real dad). If you need a place to start, you can’t go wrong with the classics. Did you fall from heaven? Or perhaps pulling out an inhaler just as you gasp overzealously “you’ve just taken my breath away.” These are sure to get you a pity laugh at the very least.

Tip #2: Learn how to fry bacon. This one is self-explanatory. Any form will do–in an omelet, with chocolate chip pancakes… Any meal can be made better with bacon.

Tip #3: Give the Chapel Walk a shot. Yes, the Chapel Walk/marriage myth is probably just that, but if you’re ready to commit, it’s worth a shot. A brisk walk around the lake will be a tradition that many Bennies and Johnnies partake in each year. Just do not go over the lake, unless you want to recreate the final scene from “The Titanic.” It’s not quite as romantic as the earlier scenes.

Tip #4: Gary’s Pizza. It doesn’t matter who you’re trying to woo – you can’t go wrong with a steaming box of the St. Joseph staple. If you really want to show them you care, throw in some cheesy bread.

Tip #5: Get active. While watching Netflix with your romantic interest will never go out of style, it’s a good idea to try something new every once in a while. Check out some bikes or rollerblades or hit the climbing wall. Participating in exciting activities together creates a stronger bond. Plus, losing your balance on roller blades or falling off a climbing wall is endearing, right?

If this Valentine’s wasn’t everything you wished for, hopefully these tips can help you next time you want to plan something special for your significant other.