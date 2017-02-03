Opinion: SBS denies students an opportunity to listen to inclusive speaker

By William Harris – wsharris@csbsju.edu

I was present during the St. John’s Senate’s unanimous vote to bring Payton Head, the former student body president at the University of Missouri, onto our campus for a day of learning and discussion.

The presentation prior to that vote, explained by Vice President Jack Cumming and Trustee Zac McFarland, included an itinerary for the day focused on creating conversations about inclusivity and diversity.

Visits to FYS classes, lunch with student clubs and organizations and a forum lead by Head in the SBH auditorium with a Q&A afterward were all included in the schedule.

From the itinerary, one would assume Head was going to be a “teacher for the day.” However, just one week after the MLK presentations were offered to and attended by many members of different cultures, races and religions in our community the St. Ben’s Senate denied the funding for Payton Head’s visit.

Before moving forward with my opinion, let’s all take a minute to think to ourselves if depriving our community of further conversations, one week after the MLK speakers, makes sense.

Although Cummings and McFarland were requesting funds only a few weeks prior to the actual event, several months of work went into bringing Payton Head to our community.

Head has been a leader during and after his time as a student and continues to fight for racial equality and inclusivity for all groups. His story is unique, but his activism is important to anyone on a university campus. To deny Head’s visit seems counterproductive.

A common theme from students that attended the presentation during MLK week, “Seeing Race,” was about the importance of inviting members of minority groups to not only teach or attend our institutions, but to also teach and invoke discussion on inclusivity and cultural differences.

By “inviting” I mean attracting these people to our campus to further conversations of inclusivity on campus.

If so many students believe these conversations are crucial to our community, why would a small group of people be able to deny Head’s visit? This goes against what fellow Bennies and Johnnies spoke out about during the several MLK presentations I attended.

At a time where many feel our country is divided more than ever, why deny such a small request to bring a speaker with a large lesson that can help us understand each other? This question is more troubling considering both senates have approved funding requests asking for significantly larger sums than the Head initiative.

How are students supposed to promote racial inclusivity if certain leaders on our campuses refuse to allow this type of discussion? Is it not fair to suppose Head’s visit would have sparked at least one or two conversations that wouldn’t have happened otherwise? Isn’t it important to make any, even small, steps towards inclusivity and understanding societal conflicts? If we will not listen to new perspectives, who will we listen to?

In my opinion, Head would likely have had a bigger impact in my discussion and understanding of inclusivity than a mostly white panel of staff members from the CSB/SJU community.

Next time our peers strive to support healthy dialogue in our community, we should actively support them; not oppose them.

This is the opinion of William Harris, SJU junior.