Opinion: Neutrality over sanctuary campus helps oppressor, stops justice

This is a reoccurring column from a few select writers that will feature issues that pertain to CSB/SJU such as religion, race, gender and politics.

By Nathan Williams – njwilliams@csbsju.edu

President Donald Trump’s clear stance on immigration is one that is not easily overlooked.

The implemented executive order is one that has caused ripples across the world for both its ban on refugees from coming from seven countries and its invalidation of specific green cards.

It is clear, now more than ever, that the immigration policy of this administration is xenophobic. Our school, CSB/SJU, unfortunately rejected the petition to be a sanctuary campus.

Due to the hardline stance of the Trump administration, our colleges should reevaluate their stance on the decision to not become a sanctuary campus.

There is no clear definition of what a sanctuary campus is or what it entails, but models have been developed by cities and universities across the nation. These models provide a clear stance of limited cooperation between federal immigration officers and the aforementioned institutions.

While this was not a widely held public concern during the Obama presidency, people today, myself included, fear for all who have green cards in our nation.

This is where CSB/SJU could truly honor its Benedictine roots in welcoming those who are institutionally disrespected by an openly Islamophobic regime.

Not only has Trump disrespected the Benedictine values that our school holds so dear, our school has also violated them by not actively taking a stand to protect those who are unfairly targeted.

Bishop Desmond Tutu said it best, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have taken the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.”

While CSB/SJU has taken a “stand,” the school has not taken any other action to counteract this egregious display of targeted Islamophobia, and by default, has chosen the side of the oppressor.

St. John’s and St. Ben’s could do a far better job of including the Benedictine Values into their policies surrounding these immigrants. Some of the major themes in the Rules of St. Benedict are justice, hospitality and understanding. These three tenets are not clear in the statement issued by our colleges. There seems to be a fundamental lack of a sense of justice from our administration, turning a blind eye to the people that have been displaced because of war and conflict.

Hospitality has been violated by letting our government dictate who can and cannot be a member of our great nation just by the gods in which they believe.

I am calling for CSB/SJU to rethink its statement as a sanctuary campus. It is a clear violation of the Benedictine traditions that make our school truly unique and wonderful, and to protect our international students from further actions from the government.

This is a government that fundamentally does not align with the values of this venerable institution, and inaction from our university is inexcusable.

In the wake of these non-Benedictine actions by our government, the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University should rethink their stance on sanctuary.

This is the opinion of Nathan Williams, SJU sophomore.