Opinion: Arboretum hammock policies unfair

By Matthew Minnehan and Connor Miller

[email protected] • [email protected]

Sunday, Feb. 19, was like most other Sundays spent on our campus. On Sundays, we are fortunate enough to have the option to forget about the

homework we really should be doing in favor of enjoying the great beauty that is the Arboretum with our friends.

One particularly popular way that students like to appreciate the nature and beauty of our campus is by appreciating it in hammocks.

On Sunday, while relaxing with a friend, we were interrupted by a Life Safety officer, who told us that setting up hammocks on these trees is not allowed, as to protect the trees themselves from our hammock straps. He was very polite and did nothing wrong, but it is the very rule he was enforcing that we take issue with. It is a very valid issue that some hammock straps can damage trees (Such as, harmful mounting techniques like ropes and semi-perm anchors). However we are both aware of, and care about this very issue, as we really love hammocks and trees.

As such, we take the necessary precaution of making sure we have the right hammock straps; straps that distribute the weight of the hammock so as to not damage the trees. These straps are very common and very easy to identify.

Our plea is that this no hammock issue should not be so blatantly black and white.

Our argument is that tree-safe hammock straps are very easy to identify and should therefore be allowed to be used in the Arboretum.

We take pride in the fact that our school has been praised in the last few years for the “outdoorsiness” of our institution, and it is one of the main reasons that both of us chose to attend this school. We think studying in hammocks is a great way to experience this aspect of our campus. To discourage students from doing this very thing makes us feel saddened and makes it difficult to fully enjoy the space.

This rule is set out to protect the trees from damage, which is extremely important, but unfortunately, as a result of the prohibiting all hammock use, even responsible use of hammocks, they are prohibiting a very popular way that students can get outside and enjoy the campus.

We believe the Arboretum deserves to be appreciated as much as possible, and that students should be encouraged to use their hammocks in the Arboretum as long as it is done in a way that is safe, responsible and with due respect to the environment.

This is the opinion of Matthew Minnehan and Connor Miller, SJU sophomores