Opinion: A cynical look at the administration’s silence

By Lucas Giese – [email protected]

In response to a letter that was sent on behalf of a number of students concerned with recent events on campus and in the wider political environment, St. John’s President Michael Hemesath argued that as the

leader of our institution, he is uncomfortable making public statements on behalf of the community.

He explained a framework on whether an issue befits a response, asking three questions: “who is St. John’s?,” “does the issue at hand have a direct and significant effect on our students and our educational mission,” and finally, does the issue have a direct “educational impact?”

These questions are a fair and well-reasoned guide for determining his response—yet Hemesath seems to forget that St. John’s is a Catholic, Benedictine institution. When he asks, “what is St. John’s?” he recognizes the proud diversity of our community, yet fails to see the obvious: “what is” St. John’s is a commitment to being a Johnnie, to live by the Benedictine values in pursuit of a liberal arts education.

Hemesath claims that “institutions don’t normally have opinions or positions, individuals do,” yet seems to ignore the basic constitution of our private university.

We have the honor, right and privilege to stand out and speak out, even if it ruffles some (donor) feathers. Certainly we must encourage intellectual debate as a priority of our liberal arts education, but some issues are simply beyond the realm of debate (the safety of our students, for one).

Mr. President, we depend on you to have the vision to recognize what is right and simply cannot be debated and then to have the courage to speak on it. Our true Benedictine tradition requires it.

Unfortunately, my four years at SJU have made me a cynic, because I recognize that the administration will not listen to simple appeals to morality or compassion. Rather, a financial appeal is necessary in order to bring about change.

I believe that there is a financial case for a progressive stand from our university. If you look at the perilous position of our university, with enrollment down, a floundering endowment and a fractured community, it is clear that something must change.

As demographics shift and as the role of higher-education is questioned, St. John’s must reevaluate how our institution relates itself to the wider environment. Silence and the status quo are not viable options. Our educational experience depends on it.

There is no prestige in following, but there are numerous benefits for leading,

financial and otherwise. We should look no further than one of our mottoes: “Forward ever forward.”

I dare you President Hemesath, to be a true Johnnie and leader. “No position” is unacceptable for the well-being of our community and the sustainability of our university.

This is the opinion of Lucas Giese, SJU senior