Last-place Blazers swept again

By Drew Schoenbauer – aaschoenbauer@csbsju.edu

The Blazer hockey season hasn’t been going as well as the team would’ve hoped. With six games left in the regular season, the Blazers currently are sitting in last place in the conference (3-15-1, 0-11-1 MIAC).

“It’s been a frustrating season,” Head Coach Jennifer Kranz said. “We definitely haven’t met the expectations that the team had set out for themselves. Not to make excuses, but a lot of injuries have played a big part in a lot of games.”

Despite their record, the Blazers showed some promise in two recent games against St. Thomas. They lost both games to the Tommies, but they only lost the games by one goal each and had the second one go into overtime.

Junior forward Kennedy Hageness still thought her team had shown potential.

“Those were our best games we’ve played all year,” Hageness said. “It’s not fun that we lost, but we’re getting to the point where we can possibly pull out a win.”

Kranz added: “We were right with them. Penalties hurt us in both games, but it was great to see when we buy into our systems and use our speed to take away time and space we pressure teams to make mistakes and capitalize on them.”

Some of the biggest issues both Kranz and Hageness felt the team has faced so far this season are penalties and scoring. With a handful of games decided by only one goal, the Blazers have had difficulties finding the penalty box more than the net. They are tied for third in the conference in penalty minutes (170) and are last in penalty kill percentage at a mere 63.5%.

“The biggest issue has been putting pucks in the net,” Hageness said. “We haven’t been getting to the rebounds, either.”

Kranz agreed.

“Scoring for sure has been an issue. Overriding that has been discipline in taking penalties and believing in our systems,” Kranz said.

The Blazers’ next two games are against St. Kate’s, who is currently two places ahead of CSB in conference standings.

“I think we’ll just continue to build off of what we did this past weekend,” Kranz said. “As hard as it was to end our game on Saturday the way that it ended in overtime with just 18 seconds left, I think we’ll be able to build off the confidence we gained from that.”

Despite the rough season thus far, the team still has a lot to show with so few games left. The two most recent losses to UST has shown the Blazers aren’t quite finished just yet.

“The interesting piece of this is that we have a ton of resilience,” Kranz said. “The team really hasn’t given up or packed it in, we’re still incredibly competitive, and the team continues to put their best foot forward every week.”

The Blazers will take the ice against St. Kate’s at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Dave Torrey Arena in St. Cloud.