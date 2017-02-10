Faculty senate resolves for stronger response

By Samuel P. Butterfass – spbutterfass@csbsju.edu

At the close of last semester, the CSB/SJU faculty senate passed a resolution asking the university presidents to reconsider their position on becoming sanctuary campuses. The faculty senate is still waiting for a formal response from the universities.

This faculty senate resolution came after Presidents Hinton and Hemesath declined a petition spearheaded by SJU alumnus Edwin Torres (‘16) that proposed the schools declare sanctuary status. The petition received over 1,500 signatures.

The faculty senate’s resolution calls for articulation of what the universities plan to do to protect their Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students.

“We understand that responding to every possible hypothetical shift in Federal Law would not be productive,” the resolution reads, “but in this current climate there is a clear risk to many of our current and future students.”

The resolution states that while the term “sanctuary campus” has no agreed-upon legal meaning, “our internal and external constituencies—including, most pertinently, current and future DACA students at our institutions—deserve greater clarity from these Catholic and Benedictine schools of higher learning.”

Dr. Jonathan Nash, SJU political science professor, serves on the faculty senate and contributed to drafts of the senate’s resolution.

Nash said that, while he can’t speak for everyone, he thinks the ultimate goal behind the resolution is “[ensuring] that our students feel they are safe.”

“In an ideal world there would be a climate in which all of our students feels as if they are welcomed for who they are and that they’re secure and able to learn no matter what their background is,” Nash said.

Additionally, in early December, the CSB/SJU chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), a national organization of professors, wrote to the institutions.

This means there have now been three separate forces pressuring the universities for a stronger response to protecting the rights of undocumented students: a petition from a former student, a letter from the CSB/SJU AAUP and most recently a resolution from the faculty senate.

Dr. Gregory Schroeder, President of the CSB/SJU chapter of the AAUP, said their letter advocated for diversity, inclusion, was in favor of enforcing DACA and CSB/SJU becoming sanctuary schools.

Schroeder acknowledges the institutions’ initial reluctance to come out as sanctuary schools.

“[Sanctuary school] is highly politically charged but we still were thinking that it would be necessary and appropriate for the institutions to clarify their stance on these matters,” Schroeder said. “We are calling for the law to be followed, but we also want people to be protected as much as possible within the confines of the law.”

The pressure on the universities to respond to issues related to undocumented students has intensified in light of a six-second video that surfaced last weekend showing a group of Johnnies chanting “build that wall” on the Link.

Protests on both campuses on Tuesday, Feb. 7 responded to the video and were expanded to advocate for addressing issues of diversity and inclusion across the campuses.