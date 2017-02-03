Debate of the Week: Falcons vs. Patriots

By Brandon Spratt – bspratt001@csbsju.edu

I endorse the Falcons to win Super Bowl LI. They have an explosive offense with MVP candidate Matt Ryan as quarterback and the best wide receiver in the NFL with Julio Jones.

As a loyal Minnesotan, the Falcons did all Minnesota Vikings fans a great pleasure by preventing the Packers from reaching the Super Bowl.

The Falcons also have a few connections via the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Linebacker De’Vonre Campbell and defensive lineman Rashede Hageman both played for the Gophers. Those two players helped turn the Minnesota program in the right direction and they are part of a young and talented Falcons defense.

As for the Patriots, if you support them in the Super Bowl you might as well endorse cheating; Spygate, Deflategate, we’ve heard the terms.

In a recent ESPN poll the Patriots were found to be the most hated franchise in the NFL. If you are a Patriots ‘fan’ and have no connection to the Boston area, you’re probably just a glory- hunting bandwagoner.

I will support the Falcons in the Super Bowl. I am neutral to their team usually, but not when rooting for the Patriots is the alternative.

Also Tom Brady and Donald Trump are friends; need I say more?

This is the opinion of Brandon Spratt, SJU first-year.

By Ben Bierscheid

A common answer for who people want to win this year’s Super Bowl seems to be, “I want the Falcons to win, because I just don’t want to see the Patriots win.”

However, many people don’t understand how important this win could be for the Patriots.

The Patriots do not have the greatest reputation in the NFL, and winning this game could begin to change that.

Spygate, Deflategate and other supposed incidences of cheating have not been the focal point of this season.

Rather, the Patriots have battled adversity by playing without their MVP quarterback, Tom Brady, for the first four games of the season and without star tight end, Rob Gronkowski, since early December.

Winning this game would finally prove that the Patriots are the greatest football team in the world and it would put Brady and coach Bill Belichick where they deserve to be.

Belichick would be tied with Chuck Noll for the most Super Bowl victories by a coach, and Brady would become the winningest Super Bowl quarterback of all time.

While it’s easy to cheer against the Patriots because they win too often, it’s crucial to understand the importance of this victory for the Patriots organization.

This is the opinion of Ben Bierscheid, SJU sophomore.