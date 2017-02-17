CSB track and field prepares for indoor

By Megan Toninato – mmtoninato@csbsju.edu

With just one meet to go before the MIAC indoor championships, the CSB track and field team is pushing their way to the top of the conference before the outdoor season begins.

The Blazers held a home meet at SJU on Feb. 11, and the team had another strong showing placing first over visiting Concordia, Minnesota-Morris and Augsburg.

Three athletes set personal bests: junior Megan Sundstrom in the 60m hurdles, sophomore Jenna Degen in the high jump and sophomore Haley Anderson in the weight throw.

All three of these scores found their way into the top 10 in school history.

It is no secret the team is getting used to setting records, and senior Allison Kosobud is leading the way.

Kosobud recorded the 10th best time in DIII when she took first in the 800m event.

“Since it’s my senior year, I want to have a strong indoor and outdoor season, and making continued time drops is a good way to start off the track season,” Kosobud said. “It’s exciting to see everyone dropping times and going further distances every week.”

Kosobud is focused on making her last races here count.

“At the end of the season, I want to look back without regrets, and know I gave everything to the team that I had to give,” Kosobud said.

Running cross country and track can definitely take a toll on an athlete. Kosobud discussed some of the challenges she has faced in the past and how her return is making her stronger than ever before.

“I’m coming off of a healthy cross country season, which hasn’t been true for the past years,” Kosobud said. “I’m hoping that this gives me a good base for track. I feel strong and healthy right now, which is all I can ask for.”

Head Coach Robin Balder-Lanoue has been the skipper for CSB track and field for 18 years. With that experience, Balder-Lanoue seems to know how to keep tabs on such a big team and does her best to ensure the team feels connected with that sense of camaraderie that is so important in sports.

“Our indoor goal is to improve every meet as we strive toward the MIAC Indoor Championships,” Balder-Lanoue said. “Every woman on the team sets individual goals that all drive our team goals.”

With the team striving for their goals, it is no secret that some of them have already reached beyond what they were expecting.

In the past three weeks alone, the Blazers have set numerous personal records, many of which are some of the best scores in school history.

But no victory comes easy.

“Some athletes have the goal to qualify for conference while others are trying to be in a position to score in the conference meet,” Balder-Lanoue said. “We see the indoor championships as our ‘celebration’ of the indoor season. Our goal is typically to be in the top four of the MIAC but each year and team is different. If we focus on bringing out our best, I think it is a goal we can achieve.”

This weekend the CSB track and field team will travel to St. Olaf for its final meet before the conference meet.

The team looks to qualify for the spots Feb. 23-26 in St. Paul at the MIAC Championships.