Brew Log: Finnegans Irish stout will make you feel alive

By Joseph Mahowald – jrmahowald@csbsju.edu

and Kyle Olson – kaolson@csbsju.edu

It’s a day after Groundhog Day and we have a hunch that Punxsutawney Phil would have favored a fine Irish stout on this cold February day.

This week we are turning our attention towards the dark side, sampling the Dead Irish Poet by Finnegans Brew Company. This Irish stout is the perfect filling beer to help warm up and get through the cold days of winter.

While stouts are drunk year round, they are primarily consumed in the winter due to their heavy consistency. This is our first attempt at reviewing a stout and we are excited to share this with you.

Finnegans Brew Company, located in Minneapolis, has a trait not shared by other breweries. All of the profits made by Finnegans are used to fight hunger in the community.

Through the Finnegans Community Fund, the profits of the beer are used for a multitude of projects with businesses and volunteers to combat hunger. One of the main ways Finnegans uses their beer for good is by using beer sale profits to buy produce from local farmers and then stock local food shelves with that same food.

Jacquie Berglund founded Finnegans with the hope of using beer to do good in the community. She now owns the 10th largest beer company in Minnesota and so far over half a million in profits have been donated through community

efforts to raise awareness for local hunger issues.

Now to the beer itself. The pour produces a dark and substantial appearance in the pint glass. It smells heavily of a sweet chocolate scent and there is a hint of smokey coffee with malty overtones.

These same scents translate over to the taste of the beer as well, resembling chocolate and coffee flavors that mix nicely with the overall smoothness of the beer. As compared to a typical Irish stout, the Dead Irish Poet is a lighter beer although it maintains the classic dark appearance that is traditional to a stout.

While stouts are billed as heavier beers, the Dead Irish Poet is not an overpowering stout and presents an opportunity for an introduction into this style of beer rooted in Irish history.

Finnegans Dead Irish Poet stout is a nice tribute to the craft of beer and to the poetic history of Ireland. Beer in Ireland can be traced back many millennia. The fertile island has great weather and soil to grow barley, a key ingredient in the brewing process.

Throughout the Bronze and early Iron Ages, brewing grew in popularity in many of the monasteries that dot the small island. Smithwicks, a popular Irish brown ale, was until recently brewed in Kilkenny among the ruins of an old abbey.

The beer tradition continued with the well-known Irish beer, Guinness. The brewery started in 1756 by Arthur Guinness, who three years later took a 9,000 year lease on a disused brewery in St. James Gate, Dublin.

Guinness started brewing his popular stout in 1799 which was made using roasted malt and raw barley that gives the beer its distinct dark color. The Dead Irish Poet has many similarities to this iconic beer in both color, taste and appearance. While we would say it is a lighter, more Americanized take on the historic brew, it is easy to drink and pick up if you enjoy a dark beer or are willing to try something new.

As the famous dead Irish poet W.B.Yeats said, “There are no strangers here; only friends you haven’t met.”

Pick up a six pack of Dead Irish Poet and share it with your friends today. Drink responsibly, CSB/SJU.