After protests, sustainability position returns

By Hannah Pioske – hmpioske@csbsju.edu

A new Sustainability Coordinator, Elissa Brown, has been hired at St. Ben’s following last spring’s student protests in favor of keeping the Director of Sustainability position at St. Ben’s. Brown, a graduate of Carleton College and the University of Minnesota, was hired recently and began her job at the beginning of January.

Many students will remember the vocal protests last spring in favor of keeping the Director of Sustainability position. Brown attributes this student movement with the existence of her current job. Aimee Bannwarth, the current Sustainable Living Assistant at the Office of Sustainability, likewise attributes the current position to student outreach.

“I think we all found out how important sustainability is to the students here, and that is definitely something the administration responds to,” Bannwarth said via e-mail.

The first few weeks of Brown’s tenure at St. Ben’s have primarily been focused on building relationships across campus with students, faculty and staff.

“I think everyone across the college has a role to play, and part of my job is to help everyone work together towards sustainability goals,” Brown said.

In the near future, students can see her work in the annual Cut the Current Challenge, which will run from Feb.13-26, as well as the Week of Sustainability the first week of April. Longer-term projects include an updated, more community-oriented sustainability master plan, as well as a greenhouse gas emissions inventory.

Brown encourages students to reach out to her if they have an idea for how sustainability can be implemented on campus or if they have any questions. She plans to hold regular office hours in order to be more accessible to students.

Brown is a graduate of Carleton College where she was active in on-campus organizations focused on sustainability. From there, she pursued a graduate degree in landscape architecture at the University of Minnesota.

Although she previously worked at a design center, Brown was sure that she wanted to work in a position that allowed for more community outreach.

“I wanted to be in a role that allowed for working with a broader range of people to make meaningful change happen,” Brown said. “The variety and the culture here really appealed to me, as did the community aspect.”

To accomplish these goals at St. Ben’s, Brown plans to emphasize communication and availability.

“Students can expect to see me popping up pretty regularly in the library and Gorecki, just being available to talk and listen,” Brown said.

She encourages students of all different academic backgrounds who are interested in sustainability to reach out to her.

For students who are interested in sustainability on campus, Brown recommends reaching out to the Office of Sustainability.

Eventually, a list of upcoming events will be put up on the CSB Office of Sustainability’s website. In the meantime, students interested in working directly with Brown on sustainability can apply to open positions in the Office of Sustainability. Two positions are open currently: a Communications and Marketing Assistant and an intern who would work on the greenhouse gas inventory.