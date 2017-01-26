TAKING A STAND: Minnesota sees historic weekend for marches

Photo courtesy of Jessica McCoy

By Samuel P. Butterfass – [email protected]

The weekend following the inauguration of 45th President Donald Trump was one of protest in major cities across the country.

CSB/SJU students exercised their first-amendment right with tens of thousands of other Minnesotans, participating in two separate marches on the capitol building in St. Paul.

Over 75 Bennies and Johnnies participated in the Women’s March, packing into a school bus that was sponsored by the Institute for Women’s Leadership (IWL), and several student owned cars to travel to the capitol.

Magnolia Ditzler, CSB junior, was a participant in Saturday’s Women’s March.

“I think to be a woman in this political climate is really scary and really volatile,” Ditzler said.

The first march to occur at the capital was the Women’s March that occurred for roughly four hours on Saturday, Jan. 21. The march was in solidarity with a much larger women’s march in Washington, D.C. on the same day. According to the Minnesota Women’s March website, the protest advocated for economic opportunity, health care, and dignity and safety for women, just immigration policies, and reproductive freedom.

According to estimates from the Star Tribune, between 90,000 and 100,000 Minnesotans took to the streets of St. Paul to advocate for women’s rights, making it the city’s largest single-day protest in history.

While the march did have specific issues in mind “most of the people were standing up for feminism in general,” Ditzler said.

Ditzler defined feminism as the equality of the genders. She believes in practicing intersectional feminism, which is generally defined as feminism that is all-inclusive and advocates across lines of race, socioeconomic

status, sexuality and more.

Ditzler believes almost every issue can be interpreted as a feminist issue. She cited examples like opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline, whose protesters were also present part of the Women’s March.

The annual March for Life occured the next day, Jan 22, in Washington, D.C. Three Bennies and three Johnnies participated in Minnesota’s sister March for Life. Minnesota’s March for Life also took place at the state capitol, drawing a crowd of 5,000 to 6,000 marchers, according to a KARE 11, a local news station.

The March for Life occurs annually on or near the anniversary of the Roe vs. Wade supreme court decision (1973) and was not in opposition or response to the Women’s March the day before.

The March for Life advocates to overturn Roe vs. Wade, for the rights of the unborn and to defund and replace Planned

Parenthood with clinics that would not perform abortions.

Lauren Lutgens, CSB senior and lifelong anti-abortion activist, was a participant in Sunday’s March for Life. While she stressed the two marchs’ independence of one another, she wrote via email on their relationship.

“I feel many misunderstood the anti-abortion movement,” Lutgens said. “Personally, I support the majority of what the Women’s March stands for.”

Organizers of the Women’s March the day before had asked anti-abortion groups not to participate. While they view anti-abortion values as

running contrary to their message, Lutgens believes this undercuts their narrative of inclusivity.

‘‘The fact that both marches are advocating for human rights is the most central thing they have in common,” Lutgens said.