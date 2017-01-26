Students react to inauguration

By Ellen Bartyzal & Michael Swearingen

[email protected] • [email protected]

Amid international protests, Trump supporters rejoiced while anti-Trump activists cried out against his rhetoric just a day after his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States.

The message, although convoluted in the noise, was one of unrest and it was felt from either side of the aisle and all across the country. On the same day of the inauguration, residents and friends of the SJU Ecohaus organized a march in solidarity for the causes they felt had taken a step backward. There was also celebration from others who felt they had finally taken a step forward.

Molly Cashman and Victoria Oftshun are both juniors who are executives of College Republicans. President Trump’s inauguration as well as a Republican majority in both state and national congresses has invigorated their motivation to become politically involved. Both Cashman and Oftshun stated that they have always been politically involved but didn’t feel like they could be as involved as they wanted to. “As a Trump supporter I have felt kind of silenced. More silenced than I’m sure Hillary Clinton’s supporters have been, especially on a liberal arts campus,” Oftshun said. “I was in Women and Politics and we were talking about the election. People in the class were very passionate about Trump and how they didn’t support him. I think that was really hard for Trump supporters in that class.”

Trump’s inauguration has invigorated many to feel they can, for their first time, be able to speak. Matt Rengo, a junior, is a co-chair of College Democrats. For him, the administration change meant business as usual.

“I’ve always been pretty motivated; the election hasn’t really changed that,” Rengo said. “I voted for Hillary, I was obviously unhappy with the result, but the outcome is the outcome. I can’t change that. I can only work to elect other people in the future or create more conversations about it.”

Rengo says protest is an understandable reaction to such a change but doesn’t feel it will be enough to change the results of the emotionally charged election. He says the key is further participation.

“I hope it mobilizes people,” Rengo said. “Which I think it is and has. Even with the Women’s March, I hope that the people who participated in that continue to participate, that they don’t let it be a one-time thing…because that’s certainly not enough.”

As students wrestle with how to move forward from within the turmoil, professors have had to meet the challenge of teaching in it head on and in real-time. Emily Paup, an Assistant Professor, taught Women, Rhetoric and Politics in a time where women’s rights were a highlight of election dialogue. Now, she teaches Freedom of Speech when the very nature of what that means in the United States is called into question.

“The election’s divisiveness permeated into our classrooms, particularly in the days post-election,” Paup said. “I spoke with students who were shocked, saddened and hurt by the election results. I also spoke with students who were hurt and saddened by the reaction they received for their vote.”

Ultimately, Paup says that everyone should be taking these divisive topics head on. She says that a citizen’s ability to listen should be given importance now more than ever before.

“I encouraged my students to have empathy for one another, to recognize their privilege and their individual identity and ultimately to try to listen, especially to those with whom they disagreed,” Paup said. “To speak up, to challenge each other respectfully and make their voice heard. That is how we can learn from one another.”