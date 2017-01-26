St. John’s and St. Ben’s Senate Updates

St. John’s Senate Update

By Kelly Dills – [email protected]

At the first meeting of the SJU Senate of 2017, Kelly Kraemer gave a presentation on the updates in Alcuin Library. It is now open every day except Saturday.

As of now there are seven more study rooms, one new classroom and more outlets all over the library. The plan is to have the whole building open for use in mid-February.

Next, Ryan Gallagher brought the Snow Bowl Event before the senate. This is a safe activity for students the day of the NFL Super Bowl. The total cost for the event is $220. This will cover T-shirts for the winners and pizza for all participants. The senate unanimously agreed to allocate the funds.

The last thing on the agenda was a presentation from senator Jack Cummings and senator Zac McFarland requesting $1,515 to have Payton Head speak on campus.

The plan is to have Payton Head come to campus Feb. 9 to talk in a black civil rights rhetoric class as well as a few FYS classes, interact with students during lunch and hold a forum from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Stephen B. Humphrey auditorium. The next meeting of the St. John’s Senate will be held at 9:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in Brother Willie’s Pub.

St. Ben’s Senate Update

By Lydia Glen – [email protected]

The Jan. 25 meeting of the CSB Senate began with several funding requests, including a request from Fine Arts Programming for funds to attend the United States Institute for Theatre Technology Leadership Conference over spring break, as a way to improve their tech work. The Senate allocated the total cost of $1,050. Additionally, members of both the CSB and SJU Senates requested funds for speaker Payton Head, the former President of the University of Missouri Students Association, who would present on inclusion and diversity on Feb. 9 in the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater. The funds requested totaled $1,515, and were intensely debated by senators before being denied by the Senate.

The Senate welcomed several new senators and all senators were encouraged to take initiative in senate this semester. Senators discussed the plans for the new year and the prerogatives senators will be taking to work for CSB students.

The next meeting of the CSB Senate will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.