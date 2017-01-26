Speaker Payton Head not funded by SBS

By Ellen Bartyzal – [email protected]

After much debate, CSB Senate voted against allocating funds to host professional college speaker Payton Head on campus.

“His message was never questioned,” said Elizabeth Erickson, CSB Senate President. “The logistics didn’t align and we wanted to make sure everything we allocate benefits all students.”

The majority of CSB senators decided that the timeline laid out for Head’s time on campus was not worth the expense.

Erickson says the senators engaged in fruitful conversation regarding all of the pros and cons of having Head on campus in their meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25 but they concluded to not fund the proposed project.

Earlier this week, both president’s offices had already confirmed they would allocate $500 to help cover the cost of the speaker. SJU Senate also voted this week to allocate $1,500 from their own funds.

Some senators originally gained interest in Head’s message when they heard him talk at last year’s Presidential Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. SJU senator Jack Cummings was one who attended the conference and later helped spearhead the effort to bring Head to campus. Cummings felt empowered by Head’s speech in D.C. which talked about racial tensions on college campuses.

“I knew immediately he was the kind of speaker that could reach untapped ears in our community,” Cummings said via email.

Cummings and other senators weren’t thrilled to see their project fail, but they are hopeful for future conversations regarding the underlying themes in Head’s original message.

“I think our effort still created valuable dialogue, and I hope we can continue exploring avenues of promoting diversity and inclusion,” Cummings.

SJU senator Zac McFarland also expressed disappointment in the decision, but he feels it doesn’t show disconnect in priorities between the two senates.

“To say the St. John’s and St. Ben’s Senate differ on the importance of diversity and inclusion would be untrue. I think it might be a sign of a division on how to best address the issue,” McFarland said via email. “The St. Ben’s Senate is obviously not obligated to vote the same way the St. John’s Senate does. However, I’m disappointed we couldn’t follow through on this opportunity for the entire CSB/SJU community.”

While Head’s speech will not occur, both senates hope to continue the conversation of racial tensions on campus in other ways.

Erickson says she hopes to engage in partnerships with Intercultural and International Student Services (IISS) and other groups in the future—something she says the senate hasn’t done for a while.