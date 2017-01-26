SALD welcomes new associate director

Photo By Rachel Ketz – [email protected]

By Morgan McCormack – [email protected]

CSB/SJU’s Student Activities and Leadership Development’s (SALD) new Associate Director for Programming and Activities, Lacey Solheid, started her first day on campus Dec. 5, 2016.

Solheid is originally from Spicer, Minnesota. She first attended University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD), graduating with a major in communication.

After graduating from Kansas State University (KSU), Solheid worked in Billings, Montana as a part of their student’s activities team. Solheid found out about the position at CSB/SJU by accident.

“It all worked out kind of serendipitously,” Solheid said. “I wasn’t really looking for a new position but I had just happened upon it. I just happened to go online to a higher education job search website just to see what was out there.”

While at UMD Solheid worked in the student center with campus activities, where she found a passion for the field. After graduating, Solheid attended KSU and received her master’s degree in counseling and student affairs. Solheid also worked at the mental health clinic at the campus counseling center.

Before Solheid was hired, a new position was made combining both the director and assistant director positions of SALD, encompassing everything the director and assistant director’s jobs entailed.

As the Associate Director for Programming and Activities, Solheid works directly with the Joint Events Council (JEC), advising them in all events they host on campus. The position also means that, starting next year, Solheid will oversee the orientation programs for the fall and spring semesters along with all of the Senior Farwell events on campus.

With the new position, Solheid is hoping to bring a fresh perspective to the community.

“I wasn’t a Bennie, so I think that there’s a new perspective that I can bring after working in several different sized institutions,” Solheid said. “I’ve either been directly a part of their activities on the campus, or indirectly working with them. I think that’s something else I can bring.”

Solheid is also looking forward to working with the JEC and SALD students through her position.

“I think that it would have been really difficult for me to step into my position had there not been a solid student leadership team in place, because they’ve made the transitions so smooth,” Solheid said. “I’m really looking forward to working with them on these great events that they have planned.”

The students of SALD and JEC are also looking forward to be working with Solheid.

“Now that she’s been here, even for just two or three weeks, it would be weird if she wasn’t here,” Hayley Nermoe, JEC co-chair said. “She’s really become a part of the office.”

They’ve also enjoyed the changes that Solheid has brought forward with her position.

“She’s been a really quick learner… She challenges us on our ideas on how we’ve always done things and how we’ve always looked at things,” Jon Blomquist, JEC co-chair said. “She brings in her perspective from being in student activities prior. It’s much different for her here.”

Solheid is looking forward to continuing the year and taking on all of her roles.

“I’m really excited to be here. I feel like this campus has been so welcoming and hospitable,” Solheid said. “I just feel that there’s this kind of family feeling on campus and it feels good to be a part of the CSB/SJU community.”